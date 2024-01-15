Renée Rapp's 'Mean Girls' Press Tour Appearances Are Totally Unhinged

I'm obsessed with her.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Reneé Rapp during Wednesday's January 10, 2024 show.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

At just 24, Renée Rapp is quickly cementing her status as a living legend in Hollywood.

The pop singer turned star of the new Mean Girls musical movie is quickly becoming everybody's fave thanks to her completely unhinged answers to interview questions—which people find to be a total breath of fresh air compared to stars who have had extensive media training to make sure their answers are palatable.

Let's take a look at a few examples, shall we?

In one interview alongside her costar Christopher Briney (Aaron Samuels), Rapp goes IN on a bus tour operator who rubbed her the wrong way.

"There is a man who owns a bus touring company. His name is Buddy," she said. "And he is such an a**hole, and he was so disrespectful to my friends Priscilla and Bella, who I work with, and to my mother. If you're watching this, I can't stand you, and I hope your business burns. You are so disrespectful and so misogynistic. I hate you."

During this speech, poor Briney had his face in his hands and did not know what to do with himself at all.

See more

In another interview, she just straight up outed herself as an "ageist," which, at least she's honest????

See more

Another time, Stephen Colbert asked Rapp if she had any "notes" for her predecessor as Regina George, Rachel McAdams.

"Any notes for her?" she repeated, looking dumbfounded by the question. "Date me?" she added, to many laughs and cheers from the audience.

See more

And when Rapp and some of the other Mean Girls cast members were asked when their "ins" and "outs" were for 2024, she said, "My out first is the man that yelled at me this morning at 8 a.m. and told me to smile. Go to hell. And also my out is the man that was making a bunch of jokes about women last night at the Golden Globes."

Love you, Renée, never change.

@hodaandjenna

♬ original sound - TODAY with Hoda & Jenna
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸