Rihanna Wasn’t Planning on Announcing Her Pregnancy at the Super Bowl, But “My Jumper Couldn’t Zip Up”

“It had to be what it had to be.”

RIhanna at the Super Bowl
By Rachel Burchfield
If you were surprised when Rihanna announced her pregnancy with her second child during the Super Bowl halftime show last year, you’re not alone—Rihanna herself wasn’t planning on announcing it, but she ran into a bit of a problem that forced the issue: “My jumper couldn’t zip up,” she laughed as she told Access Hollywood, adding “I did what I had to do.”

RIhanna at the Super Bowl

During the first few minutes of the performance—while being lifted into the air on a platform at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Kansas City Chiefs squared off against the Philadelphia Eagles—Rihanna rubbed her stomach and set the internet ablaze.

“No one knew I was pregnant,” she said. “I just told my stylist, ‘Make sure it’s stretchy.’ So the undergarment was stretchy and this [jacket] was baggy, but you know, the zip. It just stopped right there! So it had to be what it had to be.”

RIhanna at the Super Bowl

RIhanna at the Super Bowl

The mogul called the entire Super Bowl halftime performance an “out-of-body experience, and I feel like I’ve heard that before, [but] I felt it for the first time at the Super Bowl.”

Six months after her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna welcomed son Riot Rose in August; he is her second child, following the birth of son RZA in May 2022. Rihanna shares the boys with partner A$AP Rocky.

RIhanna at the Super Bowl

RIhanna at the Super Bowl

