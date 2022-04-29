Rob Kardashian Said He Was "in the Worst Place" of His Life During Relationship With Blac Chyna

The Kardashians are currently many days into Blac Chyna's defamation case against them, which began on April 19.

Chyna, born Angela White, filed a lawsuit against the family in 2017 for defamation and for allegedly cutting her TV career short, claiming that the Kardashians were the reason Rob & Chyna was canceled. She is also suing ex Rob Kardashian for assault, battery, and harassment.

On April 27, Rob took the stand to testify against his ex, with whom he shares five-year-old daughter Dream.

"I was probably in the worst place in my entire life," he told the jury about the onset of his relationship with Chyna, according to E! News. "She was catching me at my lowest." He explained he was dealing with a double diagnosis of ketoacidosis and diabetes at the time.

The Arthur George founder alleged that Chyna was repeatedly disrespectful towards the Kardashians, and that he took her side while they were a couple, but appeared to regret siding against his mother and sisters.

He explained about their relationship, "It was not real love. Otherwise, we would've been married," but admitted that there was affection there, and that Dream "was not born out of spite."

Ahead of the trial, Chyna wrote a statement on Twitter which read, "I plan to re-focus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloe, and Kylie which starts in 13 days. When they got my #1 hit show killed back in January 2017, that not only hurt me financially and emotionally, that hurt my beautiful KIDS.

"I'm taking them to court to stand up for my legal rights and to be an example to my kids that 'what's right is right, what's wrong is wrong.' And what they did was so wrong.

"I am so thankful that a jury will finally listen to what really happened behind closed doors—the lies that were told and the damage that was done.

"At the end of the trial, I'm going to be able to proudly tell King [her son with Tyga] and Dream that I did everything I could to right the wrong that was done to me. And that, in life, it is my hope that they will be able to stand up for themselves when it matters too.

"Peace and Love to you all.

"Angela"