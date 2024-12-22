Blake Lively's Sister Is Supporting Her Amid the Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
The actress' sister is firmly in her corner.
Following the news of the actress' lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni, Robyn Lively is showing support for her younger sibling. Robyn posted a series of screenshots from The New York Times' reporting on the crisis publicity management team Baldoni hired in August. "FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," Robyn wrote. She also shared the link to the Times story, along with a heart GIF around her sister's name.
The Times' reporting includes texts allegedly sent by crisis manager Melissa Nathan, who has been accused of launching a "smear campaign" against Lively. The Gossip Girl star has also accused Baldoni of causing her "severe emotional distress" on the It Ends with Us set.
In addition to Robyn's Instagram Story, It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover has spoken out in support of Lively's lawsuit. "You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote of Lively. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt." The author also shared a link to the Times' reporting.
For Baldoni's part, the director's lawyer has denied the allegations made in Lively's lawsuit. Attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ the claims were "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."
Lively, meanwhile, also issued a statement to the Times, which her sister included in the screenshots she shared on Instagram. "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," the actress said.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Jamie Lee Curtis Says She's "Scrooge's Slutty Sister" Over the Holidays
Relatable!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Says She Believes "Hardships" Happen "for a Reason" Amid Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
“There are no coincidences," Lopez said. "This is not happening, you know, just randomly."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Gorgeous New Ring Is a Tribute to Her Baby Son
The new bling incorporates both her and baby Jack's birthstones.
By Meghan De Maria Published