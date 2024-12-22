Following the news of the actress' lawsuit against her It Ends with Us costar Justin Baldoni , Robyn Lively is showing support for her younger sibling. Robyn posted a series of screenshots from The New York Times ' reporting on the crisis publicity management team Baldoni hired in August . "FINALLY justice for my sister @BlakeLively," Robyn wrote. She also shared the link to the Times story, along with a heart GIF around her sister's name.

Robyn Lively's Instagram Story (Image credit: Robyn Lively/Instagram)

The Times' reporting includes texts allegedly sent by crisis manager Melissa Nathan, who has been accused of launching a "smear campaign" against Lively. The Gossip Girl star has also accused Baldoni of causing her "severe emotional distress" on the It Ends with Us set .

In addition to Robyn's Instagram Story, It Ends with Us author Colleen Hoover has spoken out in support of Lively's lawsuit . "You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive and patient since the day we met," Hoover wrote of Lively. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt." The author also shared a link to the Times' reporting.

Colleen Hoover's Instagram Story (Image credit: Colleen Hoover/Instagram)

For Baldoni's part, the director's lawyer has denied the allegations made in Lively's lawsuit. Attorney Bryan Freedman told TMZ the claims were "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Lively, meanwhile, also issued a statement to the Times, which her sister included in the screenshots she shared on Instagram. "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," the actress said.