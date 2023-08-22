King Charles Just Arrived at Balmoral for His First Holiday There Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Change is here. King Charles recently began his first holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

This marks the first time in 70 years that someone other than Queen Elizabeth inspected the troops as they formed a Guard of Honour outside the castle gates as part of the welcome ceremony. It's bound to be an emotional trip for the royal because Balmoral was known to be the late queen's favorite residence. Plus, the anniversary of her passing on September 8 is also approaching.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 7,000-acre estate is located in Aberdeenshire in the Scottish Highlands. King Charles is planning to spend time at the estate in the coming weeks as summer comes to an end. He is following the tradition of his mother, who also used to spend time in the castle during the summer.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Tim Graham)

According to Mirror UK, she boarded a private helicopter in late July 2022 in order to travel to Scotland to spend some time away from royal duties before returning back to England in early October. She began the holiday residing in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge before moving to Balmoral Castle on August 8. which is only a mile away. She stayed there until her passing.