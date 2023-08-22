King Charles Just Arrived at Balmoral for His First Holiday There Since Queen Elizabeth's Death

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Change is here. King Charles recently began his first holiday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
This marks the first time in 70 years that someone other than Queen Elizabeth inspected the troops as they formed a Guard of Honour outside the castle gates as part of the welcome ceremony. It's bound to be an emotional trip for the royal because Balmoral was known to be the late queen's favorite residence. Plus, the anniversary of her passing on September 8 is also approaching.
The 7,000-acre estate is located in Aberdeenshire in the Scottish Highlands. King Charles is planning to spend time at the estate in the coming weeks as summer comes to an end. He is following the tradition of his mother, who also used to spend time in the castle during the summer.
According to Mirror UK, she boarded a private helicopter in late July 2022 in order to travel to Scotland to spend some time away from royal duties before returning back to England in early October. She began the holiday residing in the seven-bedroom Craigowan Lodge before moving to Balmoral Castle on August 8. which is only a mile away. She stayed there until her passing.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Paulina is the Weekend Editor at Cosmopolitan.com. When she isn’t covering celeb and pop culture news, she can be found listening to Taylor Swift, watching a teen drama (One Tree Hill is her favorite), or perfecting her skincare routine.
-
The Drama Behind Taylor Swift’s TikTok-Famous Lookalike, Explained
Is it a deliberate impersonation or a case of mistaken identity?
By Marie Claire
-
Royal Children Like Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Can’t Eat with Their Parents at Big Events Until They Master This Skill
By Rachel Burchfield
-
RéVive’s New Chin Contouring Mask Delivers a Sculpted Jawline in 20 Minutes
Dr. Gregory Brown gave me an exclusive look into the just-launched product.
By Samantha Holender