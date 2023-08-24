Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Reportedly Renting a Home in Kensington Palace, Says Expert

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Are Meghan Markle and Prince Harry turning over a new leaf? It looks like it since the royal couple is reportedly renting a new home in Kensington Palace to spend more time with their relatives.

After moving to the U.S. in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's primary residence has been in California. They no longer have a home in the U.K., so renting out a place in the palace makes sense for them.

A source told OK! magazine that staying at the property and furnishing it themselves, will prove to Prince William and Princess Kate that they're serious about coming back. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to Bella magazine that this is Harry and Meghan's biggest gesture yet when it comes to rebuilding their relationship with the rest of the royal family.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"After losing Frogmore, they need a base in the UK, and it's likely this will be an occasional home and somewhere for them to stay when they're here rather than anything permanent," Larcombe continued. "But this is a clear sign that they are trying to make amends with the rest of the family."

Larcombe added, "In the months since Harry's book Spare, which was published in January, we have seen a softening in Harry and Meghan's attitudes towards the rest of the royals - if nothing else, in keeping their mouths shut. We've had six months of them not saying anything about the royals to fuel the beast, and time heals. That's a healthy sign because they've got a long way to go to be back in the heart of the family with all the bridges they've burnt."