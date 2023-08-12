Prince Harry Said This Was the Moment He Knew Meghan Markle “Really is Magic”

As he travels in Asia, apparently Harry is missing Meghan “very much” as she stays behind in Montecito.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in March 2020 under an umbrella together
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

There’s absolutely no doubt that Prince Harry is smitten with wife Meghan Markle (as any husband should be). As he detailed in Spare—his tell-all released in January of this year—there was a moment when Harry realized Meghan was “really magic,” and it happened because (wait for it) she could communicate with seals.

Hear him out: The couple were on holiday on the north coast of Scotland, and Harry’s father King Charles shared with the pair the legend of the selkies—a mythological creature that can shapeshift between seal and human form. One night at dinner, Charles explained that one could sing to the seals to see if they would respond—and Harry and Meghan decided to try it out for themselves the next day. The two saw some seals on the beach and tried to sing to them; Harry’s attempt failed, “but Meghan had more luck,” The Daily Express reports. 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in red at an engagement before leaving as working royals

(Image credit: Getty)

“Soon enough, an endless number of heads began to appear in every part of the water, responding to her song,” Harry recalled in his memoir. It was the moment, he wrote, that he knew Meghan “really is magic.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wear leis while on the beach

(Image credit: Getty)

Harry is currently away from their home of Montecito, California this week, first traveling to Tokyo to attend the ISPS (International Sports Promotion Society) Sports Value Summit, and then to Singapore to participate in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club. (Sentebale is a charity Harry founded in 2006.) According to Hello, the match raised an impressive $1 million for the organization—and Harry’s friend Nacho Figueras, who played in the tournament, revealed that he and Harry “miss our wives very much,” he said. “This was a very short trip, although it’s a few days. It’s a lot of traveling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them. We wish they were here.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty)

Figueras also shared a post to Instagram that showed, once again, that both men’s wives weren’t far from their minds even though they were an ocean away. The image featured him and Harry wearing sunglasses and striking a pose that can only be described as “Blue Steel.” He captioned the shot “Shopping for our wives,” alongside a smiley face wearing sunglasses emoji.

Topics
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸