Alizée Thevenet Serves French Girl Style at Wimbledon in a Sézane Dress, Ballet Flats, and a Longchamp Bag

Alizée Thevenet, who is married to James Middleton, recently accompanied her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, to Royal Ascot. On July 11, 2026, Alizée and James attended Wimbledon for the women's singles final, and they made sure to coordinate for the sporty occasion.

Princess Kate's brother shared an Instagram photo taken with his wife, along with the caption, "Matchy matchy for @wimbledon."

In the sweet snap, James could be seen wearing a cream suit from Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Alizée brought a little French girl style to Wimbledon in Sézane's Sol Dress in Ecru With Black Contrast Trim, which retails for $215, and the label's $245 Anya Low Ballerina flats in a matching shade.

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High-vamp ballet flats remain an It-girl summer staple in 2026, making Alizée's footwear choice perfectly on-trend.

James Middleton and Alizée Thevenet attend Wimbledon in matching outfits on July 11, 2026. (Image credit: Instagram/@jmidy)

Thevenet also opted for a bag from a celebrated French brand—she carried Longchamp's Épure XS Camera Bag in Brown, which retails for $515.

Basically, the French financial analyst knows exactly how to build an outfit around some of the most celebrated French brands available in 2026, which is sure to inspire royal fans everywhere.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Alizée Thevenet