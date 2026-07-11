Alizée Thevenet Serves French Girl Style at Wimbledon in a Sézane Dress, Ballet Flats, and a Longchamp Bag
James Middleton coordinated with his wife in a "matchy matchy" outfit for the tennis competition.
Alizée Thevenet, who is married to James Middleton, recently accompanied her mother-in-law, Carole Middleton, to Royal Ascot. On July 11, 2026, Alizée and James attended Wimbledon for the women's singles final, and they made sure to coordinate for the sporty occasion.
Princess Kate's brother shared an Instagram photo taken with his wife, along with the caption, "Matchy matchy for @wimbledon."
In the sweet snap, James could be seen wearing a cream suit from Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Alizée brought a little French girl style to Wimbledon in Sézane's Sol Dress in Ecru With Black Contrast Trim, which retails for $215, and the label's $245 Anya Low Ballerina flats in a matching shade.
High-vamp ballet flats remain an It-girl summer staple in 2026, making Alizée's footwear choice perfectly on-trend.
Thevenet also opted for a bag from a celebrated French brand—she carried Longchamp's Épure XS Camera Bag in Brown, which retails for $515.
Basically, the French financial analyst knows exactly how to build an outfit around some of the most celebrated French brands available in 2026, which is sure to inspire royal fans everywhere.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.