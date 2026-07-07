Carole Middleton Continues Her Stylish Streak at Wimbledon in Another Me+Em Dress and Longchamp Bag

Carole Middleton can't get enough of the Wimbledon action, attending the tennis championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday, July 7. Princess Kate's mom had a mother/daughter date with youngest daughter Pippa on Monday before heading out with husband Michael Middleton, and on both days she turned to one of Kate's favorite brands.

Royals around the world have long relied on Me+Em's thoughtfully designed dresses, and Carole debuted a white v-neck dress by the British label on Monday before switching to a floral maxi at Tuesday's matches.

For her July 7 appearance, the future Queen's mother chose an ivory design featuring an olive and blue floral print, puffed sleeves and Me+Em's signature zip-front.

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Carole and Michael Middleton are pictured at Wimbledon on July 7. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole was joined by daughter Pippa Middleton at the tennis championships on July 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole has also been on a Longchamp streak, wearing sunglasses and a bag by the French designer for the second day in a row. While she chose a tan leather Le Roseau bucket bag for Monday's matches, she carried the same style in a straw version for Tuesday's tennis outing.

Longchamp happens to be a favorite of Carole's French daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet, who is married to the youngest Middleton child, James.

As for Mr. Middleton, he coordinated with his wife in navy trousers, a beige suit jacket and a blue tie. And although the Princess of Wales didn't join her parents for today's matches, she did release a series of sweet family photos featuring her parents and brother after completing the National Three Peaks climbing challenge last week.

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