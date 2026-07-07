Carole Middleton Continues Her Stylish Streak at Wimbledon in Another Me+Em Dress and Longchamp Bag
One of Princess Kate and Duchess Sophie's favorite brands has taken center stage in Carole's wardrobe.
Carole Middleton can't get enough of the Wimbledon action, attending the tennis championships for the second day in a row on Tuesday, July 7. Princess Kate's mom had a mother/daughter date with youngest daughter Pippa on Monday before heading out with husband Michael Middleton, and on both days she turned to one of Kate's favorite brands.
Royals around the world have long relied on Me+Em's thoughtfully designed dresses, and Carole debuted a white v-neck dress by the British label on Monday before switching to a floral maxi at Tuesday's matches.
For her July 7 appearance, the future Queen's mother chose an ivory design featuring an olive and blue floral print, puffed sleeves and Me+Em's signature zip-front.
Carole has also been on a Longchamp streak, wearing sunglasses and a bag by the French designer for the second day in a row. While she chose a tan leather Le Roseau bucket bag for Monday's matches, she carried the same style in a straw version for Tuesday's tennis outing.
Longchamp happens to be a favorite of Carole's French daughter-in-law Alizée Thevenet, who is married to the youngest Middleton child, James.
As for Mr. Middleton, he coordinated with his wife in navy trousers, a beige suit jacket and a blue tie. And although the Princess of Wales didn't join her parents for today's matches, she did release a series of sweet family photos featuring her parents and brother after completing the National Three Peaks climbing challenge last week.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.