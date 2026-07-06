Pippa Middleton Breezes Into Wimbledon in a Reformation Dress and Meghan Markle's J.Crew Clutch for Rare Outing With Mom Carole

In the early days of Prince William and Princess Kate's marriage, Pippa Middleton was a regular fixture on the social scene. But she's rarely seen in public these days, and the future Queen's younger sister was the only member of the Middleton family not pictured in the emotional photos Kate shared after completing the National Three Peaks climbing challenge. On Monday, July 6, Pippa made her first Wimbledon appearance in two years, joining mom Carole for a sunny day of tennis action.

Pippa, 42, looked summery in a floaty white floral dress by Reformation, wearing the brand's empire-waist Naira dress. The plunging, v-neck style features puffed sleeves and a red rose print, and the Princess of Wales's younger sister brought along an old favorite bag with her new dress.

For her July 6 outing, Pippa carried the same J.Crew fan rattan clutch —a style also owned by Meghan Markle—that she brought to Wimbledon twice in 2018.

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Pippa Middleton wears a Reformation dress at Wimbledon on July 6. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton chose a Me+Em dress and Catherine Walker blazer for their tennis outing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pippa, who is married to billionaire hedge fund manager James Matthews, carried a sun hat with a scalloped brim by one of Princess Kate's favorite brands, Lock & Co. hatters, per Instagram account Royal British Fashion. And like her big sister, the mom of three also is a fan of Emmy London pumps, wearing a pale suede pair to Wimbledon.

As for Mom Carole, she also shares the same taste as her daughter Kate, choosing a white dress by royal favorite brand Me+Em topped with a blue Catherine Walker blazer and white raffia Emmy London slingbacks.

She added a trendy touch with a pair of green Longchamp sunglasses and carried a new tan leather Longchamp bag for her mother/daughter tennis day—and at 71, Carole is looking more stylish than ever.

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TOPICS Carole Middleton