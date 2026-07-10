Celebrities in NYC and L.A. have a soft spot for leopard print and gingham, but in Paris, polka dots are styled as proudly as the French flag. On July 9, Gigi Hadid wore the summer's polka-dot trend while on a date with her boyfriend, actor-director Bradley Cooper. See? Even tourists can't resist the French-girl-beloved pattern.

The power couple celebrated another glamorous Haute Couture Week at Le Stresa restaurant. The model, who earlier in the week walked for Balenciaga, blended into the Parisian crowd by wearing a lace-trimmed, polka-dot dress from Rowen Rose. A white lacy bodice topped the chocolate brown sleeveless slip, while extra colorless floral lace lined both of the midi's hip-high slits.

Gigi Hadid wore the polka-dot trend during a Parisian date with Bradley Cooper. (Image credit: Splash News)

If Hadid's color combination feels familiar, that's because a few months ago, Cardi B wore Rowen Rose's brown-and-white specks as stirrup leggings. Clearly, the French brand knows what it's doing in the polka-dot department.

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As far as I know, Rowen Rose is a new designer for Gigi Hadid. She accessorized the midi with some of her signature styles from Miu Miu. The brand ambassador chose the Wander Matelassé Bag, known for its singular shoulder strap, decorative stitching, and yellow gold branding. (She owns it in black and Barbie pink, too, but white leather made the most sense with the ivory-accented dress.)

To round out her brown-and-white color story, the supermodel chose Miu Miu's take on the soft loafers trend. Each high vamp boasted the same gold branding as her Matelassé Bag; ruched heels hugged Hadid's ankles like ballet slippers.

While polka dot dresses never truly go away, the style is one of the season's biggest trends. During the Spring 2026 fashion show circuit, the design appeared on the runways at Dries Van Noten, Tory Burch, Khaite, and more. Dries Van Noten gave monochrome dots the naked dress treatment, while Tory Burch showcased an asymmetrical version of the look. Polka dots reached a new level of supersized at Khaite when Kendall Jenner modeled a printed maxi skirt.

A model wore a polka-dot dress on the Dries Van Noten runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tory Burch's spring fashion show followed suit in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner endorsed the pattern from Khaite's runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

If Gigi Hadid were to grant shoppers a sneak peek at her summer closet, I bet polka-dot pieces would be lining the walls. Earlier this summer, she wore a bubble-hem, spotted skirt from Self-Portrait to a Victoria's Secret casting call in Miami. Back then, she styled it with pointy slingback pumps and a halter-neck vest. To channel Hadid's most Parisian polka-dot outfit yet, peruse the curated edit below.

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Shop the Polka-Dot Dress Trend Inspired by Gigi Hadid