Princess Kate and her siblings, Pippa Middleton Matthews and James Middleton, have spoken many times about their idyllic childhood. Birthday parties at home, porridge for breakfast, and happy memories spent as a family. Despite the incredibly diverse lives they all lead as adults—one as the future Queen, another married to a billionaire, and the third an entrepreneur hobby farmer—they all return home to Bucklebury for Middleton family get-togethers, as if life is totally normal.

The Middleton family remains very close, despite their diverse lifestyles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

James Middleton's son, Inigo. (Image credit: James Middleton/Instagram)

Luckily for James Middleton, his parents are always happy to help with his 2-year-old son, Inigo. Living in a farm adjacent to Bucklebury Manor, Carole and Michael Middleton’s large family home, makes it easy to stop by for a dog walk or storytime. "I'm very fortunate to have my parents and that they're able to help," Middleton told Hello. "There's a dynamic in their having been parents [themselves], they've fulfilled a different role being a grandparent.”

"I have wonderful childhood memories of my grandparents and of activities that we used to do with them,” James Middleton said. Princess Kate has echoed the sentiment, remembering days in the garden with her grandmother and even sharing Granny Middleton’s now-famous chutney with the late Queen Elizabeth II as a Christmas present. “I hope that Inigo generates the same sort of memories with my parents,” James said.

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Princess Kate and Prince William spend many family weekends with Princess Kate's family. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton reads a story to her grandson, Inigo. (Image credit: Instagram/@jmidy)

James Middleton recently shared a sweet photograph of Granny Carole reading the classic Beatrix Potter story The Tale of Benjamin Bunny to her youngest grandson, in an intimate snap shared on Instagram. While Granny Carole is regularly there to help with those early toddler years, James Middleton’s son Inigo doesn’t think he needs the help. "He's Mr Independent now,” James revealed. “Everything from shoes to getting dressed is: 'No, no, I can do it. I'm a big boy.'” James adorably wondered, “When do I tell you that your T-shirt is the wrong way around and your shoe's on the wrong foot?”