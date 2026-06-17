Royal Ascot is one of the most important annual events on the Royal Family's calendar. While multiple royals attended Day 1 of Royal Ascot, Princess Kate and her family members waited for Day 2 to make their entrance. Notably, Carole Middleton caught everyone's attention in a light pink ensemble, arriving alongside her daughter-in-law, James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet.

For the regal occasion, Carole followed in Princess Kate's footsteps with a clever royal rewear. The Middleton matriarch rewore the Catherine Walker coat dress she originally wore to her daughter Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Catherine Walker, of course, is a brand beloved by her daughter Kate, and Carole opted to also wear a hat by the designer.

Carole Middleton rewears a Catherine Walker coat dress for Royal Ascot Day 2. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carole Middleton arriving at daughter Pippa Middleton's on May 20, 2017, alongside son James Middleton. (Image credit: Getty Images/Max Mumby/Indigo)

Carole drew inspiration from Princess Kate for her matching accessories, too, which were all acquired from royally-approved labels. The former Party Pieces owner carried Emmy London's Mabel Textured Leather Bag in Misty Rose, along with the brand's Lisa Suede Slingback Pumps in the very same shade, via @royalfashionpolice.

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Emmy London Lisa Sling Back Misty Rose Suede $765 at Emmy London

Carole also took style notes from the Princess of Wales with her jewelry choices. Princess Kate's mom wore a pair of Kiki McDonough's Grace Mini Lavender Amethyst and Diamond Detachable Earrings.

Carole Middleton and her daughter-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, arrive at Royal Ascot 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kiki McDonough Ltd Grace Mini Lavender Amethyst and Diamond Detachable Earrings £2,150 at Kiki McDonough

It seems that Carole is very inspired by daughter Princess Kate's style, just like that rest of the world.