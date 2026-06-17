Carole Middleton References Daughter Pippa Middleton's Wedding With a Pretty in Pink Outfit for Royal Ascot Day 2
Carole tapped all of Princess Kate's favorite brands for her accessories.
Royal Ascot is one of the most important annual events on the Royal Family's calendar. While multiple royals attended Day 1 of Royal Ascot, Princess Kate and her family members waited for Day 2 to make their entrance. Notably, Carole Middleton caught everyone's attention in a light pink ensemble, arriving alongside her daughter-in-law, James Middleton's wife, Alizee Thevenet.
For the regal occasion, Carole followed in Princess Kate's footsteps with a clever royal rewear. The Middleton matriarch rewore the Catherine Walker coat dress she originally wore to her daughter Pippa Middleton's 2017 wedding to James Matthews. Catherine Walker, of course, is a brand beloved by her daughter Kate, and Carole opted to also wear a hat by the designer.
Carole drew inspiration from Princess Kate for her matching accessories, too, which were all acquired from royally-approved labels. The former Party Pieces owner carried Emmy London's Mabel Textured Leather Bag in Misty Rose, along with the brand's Lisa Suede Slingback Pumps in the very same shade, via @royalfashionpolice.
Carole also took style notes from the Princess of Wales with her jewelry choices. Princess Kate's mom wore a pair of Kiki McDonough's Grace Mini Lavender Amethyst and Diamond Detachable Earrings.
It seems that Carole is very inspired by daughter Princess Kate's style, just like that rest of the world.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.