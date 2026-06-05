James Middleton and His Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces
The royal-adjacent duos supported a cause close to Prince William's heart on June 4.
James Middleton and Alizée Thevent don’t often hit the red carpet together, but they enjoyed a date night on Thursday, June 4 at the London Air Ambulance Charity gala—and Princess Diana's twin nieces also joined the party.
Thevent, who married Middleton in 2021, wore a pair of crisp cream trousers and a matching long-sleeved blouse. She added a pop of color with pointed-toe pale blue pumps, accessorizing with a chunky, triple-strand pearl necklace and black enamel earrings.
Meanwhile, Princess Kate’s little brother sported a smart black tuxedo as he posed with his wife on the red carpet.
Princess Diana’s twin nieces, Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, also attended the gala, coordinating in glamorous black Oscar de la Renta gowns.
Eliza, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Channing Millerd last summer, chose a sheer dress with black floral appliques, carrying a matching Oscar de la Renta cube bag. She wore the same Chatila Jewels diamond necklace she wore earlier Thursday for an Alice + Olivia dinner hosted by Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.
Lady Amelia also chose an Oscar de la Renta design, wearing a sleek black column gown embellished with mother-of-pearl and crystals on the bodice. She carried a coordinating Oscar de la Renta clutch covered in the same beading, and like her sister, kept her Chatila Jewels diamond statement necklace on for the evening.
For the Alice + Olivia event, the sisters—both styled by Sian Gabari—wore pastel mini dresses, with Eliza in a butter yellow style and Amelia choosing an icy blue design.
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The London Air Ambulance Charity is one that's close to Prince William's heart. The Prince of Wales, who is a former air ambulance pilot himself, has served as patron of the organization since 2020. Although he didn't attend this year's gala, William has been instrumental in raising funds to replace the charity's aging fleet, and teamed up with David Beckham in 2024 to introduce two of their new helicopters.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.