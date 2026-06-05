James Middleton and His Wife Make a Rare Red Carpet Appearance Alongside Princess Diana’s Twin Nieces

James Middleton and Alizée Thevent don’t often hit the red carpet together, but they enjoyed a date night on Thursday, June 4 at the London Air Ambulance Charity gala—and Princess Diana's twin nieces also joined the party.

Thevent, who married Middleton in 2021, wore a pair of crisp cream trousers and a matching long-sleeved blouse. She added a pop of color with pointed-toe pale blue pumps, accessorizing with a chunky, triple-strand pearl necklace and black enamel earrings.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate’s little brother sported a smart black tuxedo as he posed with his wife on the red carpet.

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James Middleton and Alizée Thevent are pictured at the 2026 London Air Ambulance Charity gala on June 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eliza and Amelia Spencer are pictured at the 2026 London Air Ambulance Charity gala on June 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana’s twin nieces , Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, also attended the gala, coordinating in glamorous black Oscar de la Renta gowns.

Eliza, who announced her engagement to boyfriend Channing Millerd last summer, chose a sheer dress with black floral appliques, carrying a matching Oscar de la Renta cube bag. She wore the same Chatila Jewels diamond necklace she wore earlier Thursday for an Alice + Olivia dinner hosted by Stacey Bendet and Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

From left: Eliza Spencer, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and Amelia Spencer attend an Alice + Olivia event on June 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Amelia also chose an Oscar de la Renta design, wearing a sleek black column gown embellished with mother-of-pearl and crystals on the bodice. She carried a coordinating Oscar de la Renta clutch covered in the same beading, and like her sister, kept her Chatila Jewels diamond statement necklace on for the evening.

For the Alice + Olivia event, the sisters—both styled by Sian Gabari—wore pastel mini dresses, with Eliza in a butter yellow style and Amelia choosing an icy blue design.

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The London Air Ambulance Charity is one that's close to Prince William's heart. The Prince of Wales, who is a former air ambulance pilot himself, has served as patron of the organization since 2020. Although he didn't attend this year's gala, William has been instrumental in raising funds to replace the charity's aging fleet, and teamed up with David Beckham in 2024 to introduce two of their new helicopters.

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