Princess Diana became internationally famous after marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981. However, according to one of her former royal staff members, Diana enjoyed sneaking out of the palace and wearing unexpected disguises to do so.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell opened up about some of Princess Diana's secret outings.

"When she was feeling particularly daring, she opted to wear an elaborate disguise, and kitting her out soon became part of my duty," the former butler wrote.

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Burrell continued, "Once, I was sent out to buy a shoulder-length straight brunette wig from Selfridges. Then I had to go to an optician in Kensington High Street and purchase a pair of large, round-rimmed spectacles...When I got back to [Kensington Palace], the princess couldn't wait to try on her new look."

"When she was feeling particularly daring, she opted to wear an elaborate disguise." (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Burrell, Diana's transformation was so huge that she looked like "a different person."

The former butler shared, "She tried to keep a straight face but I couldn't help gawping. 'Nobody's going to recognize you! Look at you!'"

Per Burrell, the former Princess of Wales began "shrieking with laughter" and had "tears rolling down her face" following his reaction.

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The ex-butler shared that Diana reportedly snuck into Ronnie Scott's jazz club in London, and she did so wearing a "wig, glasses, black Puffa jacket, and denim jeans."

"The princess couldn't wait to try on her new look." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Diana was reportedly elated by how well her disguise worked, allowing her to enjoy a normal night out with friends.

The next day, Diana apparently told Burrell, "The smoke in that club got into my eyes—even with the glasses on!" She allegedly continued, "When we were standing outside, we queued far too long for my liking. I started to chat up a man next to us and he didn't have a clue who I was. It was so funny. I could be me in a public place!"

Basically, according to a former royal butler, Princess Diana loved wearing disguises to enjoy everyday experiences, which is completely understandable.