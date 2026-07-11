Princess Kate Leans Into the It Girl-Approved Strawberry Red Trend at Wimbledon's 2026 Women's Final
The Princess of Wales brought a pop of color to the tennis competition.
Princess Kate is a regular attendee at Wimbledon as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Having already stunned onlookers by wearing a linen pant suit from Gabriela Hearst earlier this week, the Princess of Wales returned to the tennis competition on Saturday, July 11 to watch the women's singles final.
Tennis players Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova—who are both from Czechia, also known as The Czech Republic—will compete to win the women's singles final at Wimbledon in 2026. For the occasion—at which Princess Kate will present the winner's trophy—the royal opted for Roland Mouret's Wool Origami Peplum Drape Dress in Red (via @katemiddletonstyled).
For jewelry, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of bespoke ruby earrings and a matching necklace, both from the jeweler G. Collins & Sons.
Kate's beloved Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Sling 85 Pumps in Nude Suede also made an appearance, along with a Mini Holly Handbag in a taupe shade from Tusting.
July has already been an exceedingly busy month for the Princess of Wales.
On July 2, Princess Kate sat with tennis pros Debbie Jevans and Tim Henman, and she took the opportunity to discuss taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for a cancer charity. The popular "Overheard at Wimbledon" series shared a snippet of Princess Kate talking about the endeavor, and the difficulties she faced during the hike.
"The weather was atrocious," Princess Kate told the tennis players. "I mean, everybody got soaked through, but it was a very stoically British sort of thing to do. You know, you're soaking wet, and everyone's going, 'Come on, we can do it.'"
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Princess Kate decided to complete the Three Peaks Challenge to show her support for the The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity—which is where the Princess of Wales received treatment following her cancer diagnosis.
"Everyone's been so generous," Princess Kate explained. "That's what keeps you going; it's when you know you're doing it for a good cause—it keeps you going through the harder times."
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.