Princess Kate is a regular attendee at Wimbledon as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club . Having already stunned onlookers by wearing a linen pant suit from Gabriela Hearst earlier this week, the Princess of Wales returned to the tennis competition on Saturday, July 11 to watch the women's singles final.

Tennis players Karolina Muchova and Linda Noskova—who are both from Czechia, also known as The Czech Republic—will compete to win the women's singles final at Wimbledon in 2026. For the occasion—at which Princess Kate will present the winner's trophy—the royal opted for Roland Mouret's Wool Origami Peplum Drape Dress in Red (via @katemiddletonstyled).

Princess Kate pairs taupe accessories with a strawberry red dress. (Image credit: Andrew Matthews / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Princess Kate watches the women's singles final at Wimbledon on July 11, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For jewelry, the Princess of Wales wore a pair of bespoke ruby earrings and a matching necklace, both from the jeweler G. Collins & Sons.

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Kate's beloved Gianvito Rossi Ribbon Sling 85 Pumps in Nude Suede also made an appearance, along with a Mini Holly Handbag in a taupe shade from Tusting.

Princess Kate arriving at Wimbledon on July 11, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Princess Kate arriving at Wimbledon on July 11, 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

July has already been an exceedingly busy month for the Princess of Wales.

On July 2, Princess Kate sat with tennis pros Debbie Jevans and Tim Henman, and she took the opportunity to discuss taking part in the Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for a cancer charity. The popular " Overheard at Wimbledon " series shared a snippet of Princess Kate talking about the endeavor, and the difficulties she faced during the hike.

"The weather was atrocious," Princess Kate told the tennis players. "I mean, everybody got soaked through, but it was a very stoically British sort of thing to do. You know, you're soaking wet, and everyone's going, 'Come on, we can do it.'"

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Princess Kate decided to complete the Three Peaks Challenge to show her support for the The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity—which is where the Princess of Wales received treatment following her cancer diagnosis.

"Everyone's been so generous," Princess Kate explained. "That's what keeps you going; it's when you know you're doing it for a good cause—it keeps you going through the harder times."

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