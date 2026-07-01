Duchess Sophie Embraces the Western Trend—and Her 2010 Haircut—in Cowboy Boots and a Summer Bob
The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined the bob club.
It seems like every celeb is going short these days, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Katie Homes recently showing off bob cuts. Now Duchess Sophie is the latest famous face to make the chop, revealing a new haircut as she attended an agricultural festival on Wednesday, July 1.
As Sophie and Edward fan account Mariana pointed out on Instagram, the duchess used to wear her hair in a similar style in 2010 and 2011, and now the Duchess of Edinburgh has once again chopped off her shoulder-length locks into a breezy bob. Wearing her hair in a fuss-free straight style, Sophie visited the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm in Hitchin, England—and her hair wasn’t the only trend on display.
The Duchess of Edinburgh leaned into the Western fashion trend with her outfit, wearing a pair of brown suede cowboy boots by her favorite brand, Penelope Chilvers. The boots feature blue stitching and a slightly pointed toe, and she paired the shoes with a Western-inspired denim skirt by the same brand.
Along with her drop-waisted denim midi skirt, Duchess Sophie wore a puff-sleeved blue silk blouse by Penelope Chilvers featuring a bow at the back.
She accessorized with gold hoops and a diamond circle pendant, adding multiple bracelets on each wrist, including her Asprey oak leaf bracelet, a brown leather bracelet and a delicate gold chain with rabbit charms.
Sophie attended the festival in her role as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming, learning about food production and regenerating the soil and land. Her appearance comes after competing in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials over the weekend, when brother-in-law Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made an under-the-radar appearance to support the duchess.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.