Duchess Sophie Embraces the Western Trend—and Her 2010 Haircut—in Cowboy Boots and a Summer Bob

It seems like every celeb is going short these days, with everyone from Hailey Bieber to Katie Homes recently showing off bob cuts . Now Duchess Sophie is the latest famous face to make the chop, revealing a new haircut as she attended an agricultural festival on Wednesday, July 1.

As Sophie and Edward fan account Mariana pointed out on Instagram, the duchess used to wear her hair in a similar style in 2010 and 2011, and now the Duchess of Edinburgh has once again chopped off her shoulder-length locks into a breezy bob. Wearing her hair in a fuss-free straight style, Sophie visited the Groundswell Regenerative Agriculture Festival at Lannock Farm in Hitchin, England—and her hair wasn’t the only trend on display.

The Duchess of Edinburgh shows off her new bob cut on July 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sophie wore her hair in a similar cut in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh leaned into the Western fashion trend with her outfit, wearing a pair of brown suede cowboy boots by her favorite brand, Penelope Chilvers. The boots feature blue stitching and a slightly pointed toe, and she paired the shoes with a Western-inspired denim skirt by the same brand.

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Along with her drop-waisted denim midi skirt, Duchess Sophie wore a puff-sleeved blue silk blouse by Penelope Chilvers featuring a bow at the back.

The duchess wears a full Penelope Chilvers look on July 1. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She accessorized with gold hoops and a diamond circle pendant, adding multiple bracelets on each wrist, including her Asprey oak leaf bracelet, a brown leather bracelet and a delicate gold chain with rabbit charms.

Sophie attended the festival in her role as honorary president of Linking Environment and Farming, learning about food production and regenerating the soil and land. Her appearance comes after competing in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials over the weekend, when brother-in-law Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor made an under-the-radar appearance to support the duchess.

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