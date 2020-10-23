We get it: The idea of chopping off almost all of your hair can be terrifying. But don't let the bob smell your fear, because it's just here to help. Not only is a bob super chic, it's also a low-maintenance and versatile style that will be sure to elevate your look. One other thing to note about the classic cut: It's a universally flattering style, no matter your face shape. Whether you're looking to get a quick trim into a lob or contemplating a full-on hair reboot with a big chop, we've rounded up the best interpretations of the classic bob in various lengths, colors, and textures to get you inspired. Don't believe us? We've got a few—okay, 96 to be exact—celeb-inspired examples to dispel every short-hair worry. From a bold bleach blonde blunt cut bob to a look that works for girls with braids, there's a cut suitable for every style and comfort level. Get ready to find your perfect cut. Ahead, the best celebrity bob hairstyles to pin to your mood board and inspire your next haircut. (And if you're more interested in a long bob, a.k.a. a lob, we have a mood board for that too!)