These Two Royals Are Being Prepped to Become "More Visible and More Important" in Prince William's Monarchy, Says Expert

With a smaller group of working royals around him, Prince William will need to rely on his family’s support more than ever when he becomes King. Unlike Queen Elizabeth or King Charles, the Prince of Wales, 43, doesn’t have a balcony full of siblings or even cousins with full-time royal roles. But two people he can always count on are his uncle, Prince Edward, and aunt, Duchess Sophie—and they’ve been taking on an increasingly visible role in the Royal Family.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been traveling to Portugal on behalf of King Charles this week, and the monarch’s brother and sister-in-law have taken on more responsibilities in the nearly four years since Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Speaking to Betfair Casino , body language expert Darren Stanton says Sophie, in particular, appears to have “grown into the role” and is “entirely at ease” with her increased royal duties.

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The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are pictured during their trip to Portugal on June 3. (Image credit: Alamy)

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie walk in front of Prince William and Princess Kate at a Windsor Castle state banquet in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She carries herself exceptionally well,” Stanton says of Duchess Sophie. Whether it’s speaking on behalf of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda or attending an agricultural fair with Prince William, the duchess is “comfortable being the center of attention,” the body language expert shares.

“Sophie and Edward seem to be growing steadily into a more prominent position within the Royal Family,” he continues. Although Prince Edward is the naturally more introverted of the pair, together, they “work as a team,” Stanton adds.

When Prince William takes the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will likely be among the only working royals left, other than Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are all in their seventies and eighties.

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie speak with the Prince and Princess of Wales at an event marking the 100th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's birth. (Image credit: Getty Images)

‘‘As William and Kate move closer to becoming King and Queen, Sophie and Edward will inevitably become more visible and more important within the monarchy,” Stanton says. “In many ways, they're already being prepared for that shift.”

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As the duke and duchess continue to support The King in their daily work, Stanton notes that the public has shown an extremely positive reaction to the couple. “People appear at ease around them, which is often a good reflection of the energy being projected,” he notes.