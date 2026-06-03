These Two Royals Are Being Prepped to Become "More Visible and More Important" in Prince William's Monarchy, Says Expert
"People appear at ease around them."
With a smaller group of working royals around him, Prince William will need to rely on his family’s support more than ever when he becomes King. Unlike Queen Elizabeth or King Charles, the Prince of Wales, 43, doesn’t have a balcony full of siblings or even cousins with full-time royal roles. But two people he can always count on are his uncle, Prince Edward, and aunt, Duchess Sophie—and they’ve been taking on an increasingly visible role in the Royal Family.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have been traveling to Portugal on behalf of King Charles this week, and the monarch’s brother and sister-in-law have taken on more responsibilities in the nearly four years since Queen Elizabeth’s death.
Speaking to Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton says Sophie, in particular, appears to have “grown into the role” and is “entirely at ease” with her increased royal duties.
“She carries herself exceptionally well,” Stanton says of Duchess Sophie. Whether it’s speaking on behalf of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security agenda or attending an agricultural fair with Prince William, the duchess is “comfortable being the center of attention,” the body language expert shares.
“Sophie and Edward seem to be growing steadily into a more prominent position within the Royal Family,” he continues. Although Prince Edward is the naturally more introverted of the pair, together, they “work as a team,” Stanton adds.
When Prince William takes the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will likely be among the only working royals left, other than Princess Anne and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, who are all in their seventies and eighties.
‘‘As William and Kate move closer to becoming King and Queen, Sophie and Edward will inevitably become more visible and more important within the monarchy,” Stanton says. “In many ways, they're already being prepared for that shift.”
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As the duke and duchess continue to support The King in their daily work, Stanton notes that the public has shown an extremely positive reaction to the couple. “People appear at ease around them, which is often a good reflection of the energy being projected,” he notes.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.