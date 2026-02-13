Hailey Bieber is basically the queen of the sleek bun, but even she knows that a surprise appearance at a movie premiere (for Wuthering Heights, to be exact) calls for a style that's slightly more romantic and ethereal, like a slightly messy flipped lob.

The model and Rhode co-founder has been spending time in Sydney to celebrate her beauty brand's expansion to Australia, but while she was at it, she stopped by the Australian premiere of Wuthering Heights on Thursday. For the premiere, she took a page out of Margot Robbie's playbook by showing up in an all-black Saint Laurent naked dress made entirely of lace, featuring a bralette, peekaboo underwear, and a lace corset. But Bieber's risqué gown of choice wasn't the only thing that caught my attention. She wore subtle makeup (characterized by a hint of pink on her lips and cheeks) and styled her lob-length hair in a lightly-tousled look with a middle part and a light flip at the ends.

Hailey Bieber wears a flippy lob to the Australian premiere of "Wuthering Heights." (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flipped look, once popular in the 1960s (and the hairstyle I was reluctant to wear for a handful of school picture days when it made a comeback in the early 2000s), has been a go-to styling choice for celebrities wearing short hair in the last year. And while the lob haircut has never not been on trend, this week in particular has been a pretty good one for the flipped lob. A few days ago, Teyana Taylor, whose curly pixie cut has become her signature look over the last year, swapped out her cropped cut for a flipped lob while attending a screening of One Battle After Another with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Brittany Snow attended a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in October with a perky flip at the ends of her hair, and before that, Zendaya attended the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week wearing a similar look with a deep side part.

A light flip is a chic and elegant way to add some shape to a blunt bob or lob, and the good news is you don't need professional styling experience to be able to achieve one at home. To copy Hailey Bieber's flipped lob at home, read ahead to shop some essentials.

