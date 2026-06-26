Duchess Sophie Masters Heat Wave Dressing in a Breezy Blouse You'll Want to Wear to the Office All Summer

Duchess Sophie paid a visit to the Channel Islands this week, and during her time in Jersey, she beat the heat in some summery outfits, including one of her recent favorite blouses. The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been a fan of Penelope Chilvers shoes, and she turned to one of the brand’s puffed-sleeve cotton blouses as temperatures soared into the high nineties across the U.K.

On the first day of her trip, Sophie paired ivory jeans with the same Penelope Chilvers “Monday” blouse she debuted in late May. The short-sleeved shirt features a blue-and-yellow floral pattern, a relaxed silhouette and ruffled detail covering its button placket and at the neck—ideal for a sunny day in the islands.

The Duchess of Edinburgh wears a Penelope Chilvers blouse on day one of her visit to Jersey. (Image credit: Alamy)

Sophie met with students cooking seafood dishes as part of the Fish in Schools program in Jersey. (Image credit: Alamy)

When I was in London last week, I headed to a Penelope Chilvers boutique to try on Sophie’s blouse—and their famous espadrilles—and the top's pretty floral print and incredibly soft cotton makes it a piece that's perfect for everything from vacations to summer office wear.

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Although Sophie wears her Penelope Chilvers wedges on repeat, she chose a slip-on pair of TOMS espadrilles as she visited a farm and took a spin on a fishing boat on June 23. The Duchess of Edinburgh accessorized her outfit with her Asprey oak leaf bracelet, Giulia Barela gold hoop earrings and Sting Eyewear sunglasses.

Sophie, wearing TOMS espadrilles, meets a baby cow during her visit to Jersey. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Duchess of Edinburgh wears a Lexy London dress on June 24. (Image credit: Alamy)

Lexy London Tara Dress - Pink Trellis $317 at lexylondon.com

Later in the week, Sophie kept cool in a comfy pink dress by Lexy London, wearing the British brand's Tara style. The 100-percent cotton style features puffed sleeves with a tiered skirt and drawstring waist, with the company's designs all hand-crafted in India.

The Duchess of Edinburgh paired her summery style with metallic Jimmy Choo espadrille wedges, her Asprey bracelet and Adore Jewels diamond drop earrings—and I'll be copying her easy, breezy look all summer.

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TOPICS Duchess Sophie