Duchess Sophie Masters Heat Wave Dressing in a Breezy Blouse You'll Want to Wear to the Office All Summer
Even better, it's on sale.
Duchess Sophie paid a visit to the Channel Islands this week, and during her time in Jersey, she beat the heat in some summery outfits, including one of her recent favorite blouses. The Duchess of Edinburgh has long been a fan of Penelope Chilvers shoes, and she turned to one of the brand’s puffed-sleeve cotton blouses as temperatures soared into the high nineties across the U.K.
On the first day of her trip, Sophie paired ivory jeans with the same Penelope Chilvers “Monday” blouse she debuted in late May. The short-sleeved shirt features a blue-and-yellow floral pattern, a relaxed silhouette and ruffled detail covering its button placket and at the neck—ideal for a sunny day in the islands.
When I was in London last week, I headed to a Penelope Chilvers boutique to try on Sophie’s blouse—and their famous espadrilles—and the top's pretty floral print and incredibly soft cotton makes it a piece that's perfect for everything from vacations to summer office wear.
Although Sophie wears her Penelope Chilvers wedges on repeat, she chose a slip-on pair of TOMS espadrilles as she visited a farm and took a spin on a fishing boat on June 23. The Duchess of Edinburgh accessorized her outfit with her Asprey oak leaf bracelet, Giulia Barela gold hoop earrings and Sting Eyewear sunglasses.
Later in the week, Sophie kept cool in a comfy pink dress by Lexy London, wearing the British brand's Tara style. The 100-percent cotton style features puffed sleeves with a tiered skirt and drawstring waist, with the company's designs all hand-crafted in India.
The Duchess of Edinburgh paired her summery style with metallic Jimmy Choo espadrille wedges, her Asprey bracelet and Adore Jewels diamond drop earrings—and I'll be copying her easy, breezy look all summer.
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.