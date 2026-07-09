Prince William Responded in the Funniest Way When a Young Royal Fan "Burst Into Tears" Upon His Arrival

Prince William regularly makes jokes when conducting official royal engagements and his sense of humor definitely seems to help, even in more serious moments. On July 9, the Prince of Wales made a solo visit to Hastings, England, but one royal fan wasn't necessarily impressed after meeting the royal.

Prince William met a plethora of people during his visit to Hastings, including a baby named Sebastian. Per the BBC, a woman introduced the baby to William, saying, "This is Sebastian, he's been waiting for you."

According to the outlet, "when William crouched down, Sebastian burst into tears," which probably isn't the reaction the royal expected.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Not missing a beat, Prince William told Sebastian, "I know how you feel."

Prince William visits Hastings in England on July 9. (Image credit: Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales also remarked on how "hot" it was in the seaside town, and asked inhabitants if they were planning to go for a swim in the sea, via Hello! magazine.

Per the outlet, 4-year-old Arthur Turney—who was dressed as Spider-Man for the occasion—said he'd go swimming "when I get older." William responded by saying, "Today is the chance to swim. Go and make a big splash!"

Prince William visits Hastings in England on July 9. (Image credit: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

On the Prince and Princess of Wales's Instagram account, a caption said of William's outing, "A visit to Hastings Commons, where neglected buildings have been transformed into homes, workspaces, and welcoming community spaces."



The caption continued, "Meeting young people at the youth club and spending time in the 'Public Living Room,' a place where anyone can find warmth, conversation, and connection. A powerful example of how community-led regeneration is creating opportunities and bringing people together."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Prince William meets royal fans in Hastings on July 9. (Image credit: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Basically, Prince William's trip to Hastings appears to have been a huge success, even if one royal fan did start crying.

Shop Summer Essentials