Princess Margaret was known to be an absolute icon, soaking up the luxury that comes with being the late Queen Elizabeth’s younger sister. Less pressure, but all the benefits. She was notorious for her lavish lifestyle, with a 4-hour long morning routine that involved breakfast in bed, two hours listening to the radio, chain-smoking, a bath, hair and makeup, and a vodka-pick-me-up before a four-course lunch.

It comes as no surprise to learn that she enjoyed opulent party planning, that her former lady-in-waiting describes as “treats.” Lady Anne Glenconner told Tatler that Princess Margaret would plan these special days out, “which every so often she would lay on for the members of her household, some of her ladies-in-waiting and some friends.”

Describing the over-the-top picnics and lunches, the former lady-in-waiting said, “once, she flew us to Osborne House on the Isle of Wight and we had a lovely picnic there. Another dinner she arranged for us was held at the Tower of London, where they placed a table in the midst of the Crown Jewels, so we were surrounded by them—that was a great, great treat.”

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Princess Margaret enjoyed the luxury of monarchy without the burden. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Margaret and Lady Glenconner in Mustique. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“She loved organising these special occasions and being able to control the situation,” Lady Glenconner wrote. Princess Margaret enjoyed these occasions so much that, when asked to write an excerpt for Lady Glenconner’s book, The Picnic Papers, the princess chose a royally opulent picnic she hosted for friend.

“In my opinion, picnics should always be eaten at table and sitting on a chair,” Princess Margaret wrote, dispelling any notions of gingham blankets on the grass. She planned a leisurely afternoon at Little Banqueting House at Hampton Court Palace—not a casual venue, to put it lightly—that the princess described as “surrounded by a sunken garden smelling warmly of wisteria and wallflowers, with the river flowing beneath its windows on the fourth side, it provided an ideal setting.”

Lady Anne Glenconner Lady Glenconner's Picnic Papers $12.70 at Amazon US

Princess Margaret was a legendary hostess of over-the-top events. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To eliminate doubt that Princess Margaret wanted a low-fuss affair, she wrote “ I took my butler to ensure everything would be all right.” The menu was far from soggy sandwiches and potato chips. As she described it, Princess Margaret’s picnic “started with smoked salmon mousse, followed by that standby of the English—various cold meats and beautiful and delicious salads. Those with room then had cheeses” for dessert.

“It was altogether a glorious day,” the princess wrote, describing their post-picnic walks through the gardens and the royal collection at Hampton Court Palace. While the event was nowhere near your average picnic, the result was the same: sunshine, fresh air, and enjoyable company. “The sun was shining on one of its brief appearances that summer, and everyone was happy,” Princess Margaret surmised.

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