Lady Louise Celebrates a Major Milestone with Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward as She Follows in William and Kate’s Footsteps

The University of St Andrews is a special place for the Royal Family, and on Thursday, July 2, another royal graduated from the Scottish university. Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were there to cheer on their eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, as she received her diploma from the same university where Prince William met Princess Kate.

Since she doesn’t have a title or take on official duties, the Royal Family rarely comments on 22-year-old Lady Louise, but the palace shared a photo of the new graduate and her family on its official Instagram account Thursday.

“🎓Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!” the caption read. “Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree.”

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Lady Louise graduation A photo posted by on

Lady Louise took on a job at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this year, chatting with her parents in the crowd. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In photos taken by the university, Louise poses in her graduation gown, wearing a crisp white shirt and a long skirt underneath and accessorizing with turquoise beaded drop earrings and a matching necklace.

The new graduate also wore a heart bracelet and, keeping in royal tradition, a pinky signet ring. In a second photo, Lady Louise poses with her parents, with the Duke of Edinburgh dressed in a smart suit and Duchess Sophie wearing a blue printed maxi dress and a navy blazer along with a pair of her beloved Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges.

Like Princess Anne, Edward and Sophie chose not to give their children prince or princess titles, and Lady Louise is not expected to take on full-time royal duties in the future. In a video shared by Hello! magazine, Louise walks across the stage for her big moment, with the royal announced as "Louise Mountbatten-Windsor."