Lady Louise Celebrates a Major Milestone with Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward as She Follows in William and Kate’s Footsteps
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's daughter is all grown up.
The University of St Andrews is a special place for the Royal Family, and on Thursday, July 2, another royal graduated from the Scottish university. Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward were there to cheer on their eldest child, Lady Louise Windsor, as she received her diploma from the same university where Prince William met Princess Kate.
Since she doesn’t have a title or take on official duties, the Royal Family rarely comments on 22-year-old Lady Louise, but the palace shared a photo of the new graduate and her family on its official Instagram account Thursday.
“🎓Congratulations to Lady Louise on her graduation from St Andrews University!” the caption read. “Lady Louise was joined by her parents, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as they celebrated the end of her degree.”
A photo posted by on
In photos taken by the university, Louise poses in her graduation gown, wearing a crisp white shirt and a long skirt underneath and accessorizing with turquoise beaded drop earrings and a matching necklace.
The new graduate also wore a heart bracelet and, keeping in royal tradition, a pinky signet ring. In a second photo, Lady Louise poses with her parents, with the Duke of Edinburgh dressed in a smart suit and Duchess Sophie wearing a blue printed maxi dress and a navy blazer along with a pair of her beloved Penelope Chilvers espadrille wedges.
Like Princess Anne, Edward and Sophie chose not to give their children prince or princess titles, and Lady Louise is not expected to take on full-time royal duties in the future. In a video shared by Hello! magazine, Louise walks across the stage for her big moment, with the royal announced as "Louise Mountbatten-Windsor."
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.