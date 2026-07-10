Jennifer Lawrence might have the freakiest footwear collection in all of New York. She pulls off mesh ballet flats, Mary Jane sneakers, and toe-ring sandals as effortlessly as the Adidas Tokyo trainers. On July 9, the once-unconventional, now-normalized toe-ring sandal trend returned to Lawrence's shoe rack for another round.

J.Law wore freaky shoe trends from sunrise to sundown yesterday, starting with Nike's split-sole Air Rift sneakers, which she took out for a bike ride through the city. Following the outing, she changed into a dinner outfit that doubled as a masterclass in summer dressing: a graphic tee and an ivory, lace-trimmed silk skirt. The actor added a nostalgic spin to the look with a pendant necklace and toe-ring sandals. If you're getting déjà vu, that's because Lawrence has been wearing this exact pair of Manolo Blahniks for years now.

Jennifer Lawrence wore her favorite toe-ring sandals from Manolo Blahnik yet again. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For the fourth summer in a row, the Oscar winner stayed loyal to the label's $895 Susa Flat Sandals. They come in every summer color trend imaginable, including butter yellow, mint green, and cerulean blue. Lawrence kept it classic with the chestnut brown shade.

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Equipped with several leather bands, the flat shoe's design is notable for the slimmer of the two straps, which wrap around the big toes. For additional support—toe rings only do so much to keep shoes from flying off—they feature thicker bands atop the vamps.

Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat Leather Sandals $895 at Bergdorf Goodman

Unless you wore actual toe rings in high school, the silhouette takes some getting used to. But Lawrence fell for these Manolos as early as 2022. Since then, she paired them with overalls, Bermuda shorts, and the dress-over-pants trend, all before finding her favorite toe-ring sandal outfit formula.

In June 2025, Lawrence wore the Susa Sandals with an oversize graphic tee, a lace-trimmed midi skirt, and a strawberry red bag. Sound familiar? All the actor's latest look needed was a baseball cap to complete last year's recreation.

Last summer, Lawrence wore a surprisingly similar outfit with her Manolo Blahnik toe-ring sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lawrence isn't the only celebrity with toe-ring sandal history: Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner endorsed the early-2000s style long before its most recent designer comeback.

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For the Spring/Summer 2025 collections, Hermès, Tod’s, and The Row presented toe-ring sandals as a freakier flip-flop alternative. The following year, Celine and Jean Paul Gaultier followed suit with their own iterations on the trend. Celebrity endorsements for the unconventional slides followed from Emma Stone and Kendall Jenner.

A model wore toe-ring sandals on Celine's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Similar heeled styles appeared in Jean Paul Gaultier's spring show, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The trend's rise to fame isn't as rapid as flip-flops, but slow and steady wins the race. To this day, toe-ring sandals are stealing the hearts of VIPs, with Selena Gomez declaring herself a toe-ring enthusiast just this year.

Skeptics, don't try to fight your intrigue. If you've waited this long to test toe-ring sandals, here's your sign to finally shop Lawrence-approved styles below.

Shop the Toe-Ring Sandal Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence

TOPICS Jennifer Lawrence