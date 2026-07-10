Jennifer Lawrence Makes a Simple T-Shirt Look More Exciting With This Freaky Shoe Trend
The toe-ring sandals are back for the fourth summer.
Jennifer Lawrence might have the freakiest footwear collection in all of New York. She pulls off mesh ballet flats, Mary Jane sneakers, and toe-ring sandals as effortlessly as the Adidas Tokyo trainers. On July 9, the once-unconventional, now-normalized toe-ring sandal trend returned to Lawrence's shoe rack for another round.
J.Law wore freaky shoe trends from sunrise to sundown yesterday, starting with Nike's split-sole Air Rift sneakers, which she took out for a bike ride through the city. Following the outing, she changed into a dinner outfit that doubled as a masterclass in summer dressing: a graphic tee and an ivory, lace-trimmed silk skirt. The actor added a nostalgic spin to the look with a pendant necklace and toe-ring sandals. If you're getting déjà vu, that's because Lawrence has been wearing this exact pair of Manolo Blahniks for years now.
For the fourth summer in a row, the Oscar winner stayed loyal to the label's $895 Susa Flat Sandals. They come in every summer color trend imaginable, including butter yellow, mint green, and cerulean blue. Lawrence kept it classic with the chestnut brown shade.
Equipped with several leather bands, the flat shoe's design is notable for the slimmer of the two straps, which wrap around the big toes. For additional support—toe rings only do so much to keep shoes from flying off—they feature thicker bands atop the vamps.
Unless you wore actual toe rings in high school, the silhouette takes some getting used to. But Lawrence fell for these Manolos as early as 2022. Since then, she paired them with overalls, Bermuda shorts, and the dress-over-pants trend, all before finding her favorite toe-ring sandal outfit formula.
In June 2025, Lawrence wore the Susa Sandals with an oversize graphic tee, a lace-trimmed midi skirt, and a strawberry red bag. Sound familiar? All the actor's latest look needed was a baseball cap to complete last year's recreation.
Jennifer Lawrence isn't the only celebrity with toe-ring sandal history: Emily Ratajkowski and Kylie Jenner endorsed the early-2000s style long before its most recent designer comeback.
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For the Spring/Summer 2025 collections, Hermès, Tod’s, and The Row presented toe-ring sandals as a freakier flip-flop alternative. The following year, Celine and Jean Paul Gaultier followed suit with their own iterations on the trend. Celebrity endorsements for the unconventional slides followed from Emma Stone and Kendall Jenner.
The trend's rise to fame isn't as rapid as flip-flops, but slow and steady wins the race. To this day, toe-ring sandals are stealing the hearts of VIPs, with Selena Gomez declaring herself a toe-ring enthusiast just this year.
Skeptics, don't try to fight your intrigue. If you've waited this long to test toe-ring sandals, here's your sign to finally shop Lawrence-approved styles below.
Shop the Toe-Ring Sandal Trend Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.