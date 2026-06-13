Members of the British Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour 2026 at Buckingham Palace on June 13. For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a baby blue Catherine Walker coat dress, which drew comparisons to a very similar Princess Diana outfit. Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie styled a white dress—featuring a collar and short sleeves—from a brand beloved by both Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales.

Arriving by carriage at the ceremony, which commemorates the monarch's unofficial birthday, Duchess Sophie could be seen dressed in a white dress and a matching hat. Prince Edward's wife opted for Roland Mouret's Short Sleeve Collar Heavy Cady Midi Dress in White. Sadly, the chic dress has already sold out, and it's easy to see why.

Duchess Sophie accessorized her dress with a feather-trimmed hat in the same shade from Jane Taylor London.

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Duchess Sophie wears a white Roland Mouret dress at Trooping the Colour 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert)

Princess Kate recently wore a similar dress from French designer Roland Mouret when she attended Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips's royal wedding on June 6. Although the Princess of Wales's dress was made from a heavier bouclé material, both dresses feature sharp collars and tailoring.

Duchess Sophie stands next to husband Prince Edward on the Buckingham Palace balcony. (Image credit: Getty Images/Mark Cuthbert)

As well as receiving Princess Kate's seal of approval, Roland Mouret has a longstanding friendship with Meghan Markle, which predates the duchess joining the Royal Family. Clearly, the designer is a firm favorite within royal circles.

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