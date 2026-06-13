Duchess Sophie Styles a Dress From a French Designer Beloved by Princess Kate and Meghan Markle for Trooping the Colour 2026
Prince Edward's wife also wore a hat from a royally-approved label.
Members of the British Royal Family attended Trooping the Colour 2026 at Buckingham Palace on June 13. For the occasion, Princess Kate wore a baby blue Catherine Walker coat dress, which drew comparisons to a very similar Princess Diana outfit. Meanwhile, Duchess Sophie styled a white dress—featuring a collar and short sleeves—from a brand beloved by both Meghan Markle and the Princess of Wales.
Arriving by carriage at the ceremony, which commemorates the monarch's unofficial birthday, Duchess Sophie could be seen dressed in a white dress and a matching hat. Prince Edward's wife opted for Roland Mouret's Short Sleeve Collar Heavy Cady Midi Dress in White. Sadly, the chic dress has already sold out, and it's easy to see why.
Duchess Sophie accessorized her dress with a feather-trimmed hat in the same shade from Jane Taylor London.
Princess Kate recently wore a similar dress from French designer Roland Mouret when she attended Harriet Sperling and Peter Phillips's royal wedding on June 6. Although the Princess of Wales's dress was made from a heavier bouclé material, both dresses feature sharp collars and tailoring.
As well as receiving Princess Kate's seal of approval, Roland Mouret has a longstanding friendship with Meghan Markle, which predates the duchess joining the Royal Family. Clearly, the designer is a firm favorite within royal circles.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY DUCHESS SOPHIE
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.