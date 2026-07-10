Nearly a century after the source novel's debut, Netflix's Little House on the Prairie offers a new take on an essential piece of American pop culture. Based on Laura Ingalls Wilder's autobiographical book series, the new show follows a young family in 1860s and 1870s America, as they settle in the burgeoning frontier town of Independence, Kansas. Created by Rebecca Sonnenshine, the new series introduces a new generation to the pioneer family, while also expanding the story to include Black homesteaders and members of the Indigenous Osage tribe.

To bring the Ingalls family and co. into the 21st century, Netflix recruited a cast of rising actors. Read on to meet the actors bringing Little House on the Prairie back to life.

Alice Halsey as Laura Ingalls

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Laura, who is eight at the start of the Netflix series, is a bright, fearless, observant child who enjoys playing in the outdoors much more than ladylike hobbies. Though her questioning nature can rub some adults the wrong way, she mostly makes friends everywhere she goes (including her loyal dog, Jack).

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11-year-old actress Alice Halsey made her television debut as the intelligent daughter of Elizabeth Zott (played by Brie Larson) in Apple TV's adaptation of Lessons in Chemistry. Since then, the child actress has starred as Rachel Black in the soap opera Days of Our Lives and voiced twin sisters in the Disney Junior cartoon Kindergarten: The Musical.

Luke Bracey as Charles Ingalls

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Pa Ingalls, Laura's handsome father, is many things: a farmer, a poet, an optimist, a romantic, and a devoted family man. He's also determined to lead his family to a better future, despite the danger.

Luke Bracey, 37, is an Australian actor and Home and Away alum who made his big-screen debut starring alongside Selena Gomez and Leighton Meester in 2011's Monte Carlo. He has since appeared in movies like 2015's Point Break, 2016's Hacksaw Ridge, 2020's Holidate, and 2022's Elvis, as well as the Hulu series Little Fires Everywhere. (Though he doesn't speak publicly about his romantic life, Bracey has been linked to both Gomez and Eiza Gonzalez.)

Luke Bracey's Instagram: @lukebracey

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Crosby Fitzgerald as Caroline Ingalls

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

While Pa is an idealist, Caroline, or Ma, is the patient, practical backbone of the family. Her playful side comes out with Charles, but often she has to be the strict parent. A former teacher who quit to raise her children, she's also determined that her girls will receive an education.

Crosby Fitzgerald is a Georgia-born actress and comedian who got her start in TV with guest spots on comedy shows like Awkwafina is Nora from Queens and Abbott Elementary. Before her first lead role in Little House, she had recurring roles as Sylvia in Apple TV's Palm Royale and Madison in The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox.

Crosby Fitzgerald's Instagram: @crosberryfitz

Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Laura's older sister Mary is her opposite in every way: studious, ladylike, an obedient, responsible rule follower who doesn't love the outdoors. Though they often butt heads, the sisters are each other's best friends and always have each others' back.

14-year-old actress Skywalker Hughes grew up in Toronto and made her acting debut playing daughter Sheridan Pickett in the Paramount+ crime drama Joe Pickett. Since then, she has also appeared in the Nickelodeon show Blues Clues & You! and the 2026 sci-fi film In the Blink of an Eye.

Warren Christie as John Edwards

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

John Edwards, a mysterious settler and Civil War veteran hailing from Tennessee, befriends the Ingalls family when they settle near Independence. Per Tudum, he's in a dark place when he meets them, his friendship with family eventually inspires him to heal.

British-Canadian actor Warren Christie, 50, plays the fan-favorite character in the Netflix series. The prolific TV actor has appeared in shows including The L Word, October Road, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Chicago Fire, The Resident, and Batwoman. He has also recently starred in multiple Hallmark holiday movies. (Christie and his wife, actress Sonya Salomaa, have been married since 2007.)

Warren Christie's Instagram: @thewarrenchristie

Jocko Sims as Dr. George Tann

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Dr. George Tann, a kindhearted doctor who lives in Independence, is based off the real-life man who treated the Ingalls family's malaria around 1870. Though the character only appeared in one chapter of Ingalls Wilder's books, the Netflix series fleshed out its Dr. Tann after researching the physician's history.

Jocko Sims, 45, is a Houston native best known for his main and recurring roles on series like Crash, Masters of Sex, The Last Ship, How to Die Alone, and Grosse Pointe Garden Society. He has also previously played doctors on medical dramas like The Resident and New Amsterdam.

Jocko Sims's Instagram: @jockosims

Barrett Doss as Emily Henderson

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

Emily Henderson runs her family's general store on her own, and is great in dealing with people. At lot happens with Emily in season 1; in addition to befriending Caroline, she takes an orphan named Caleb (Kowen Cadorath), and begins a romance with Dr. Tann.

Barrett Doss, 37, was born in Minneapolis and began her career acting off-Broadway before making her TV debut in an episode of 30 Rock. She has divided her career between Broadway and television since, with appearances on shows like Person of Interest, Girls, and Iron Fist. She also played Vic Hughes across several seasons of Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy.

Barrett Doss's Instagram: @dontgo_jasonwaterfalls

Meegwun Fairbrother as William Mitchell

(Image credit: Eric Zachanowich/Netflix)

William Mitchell is a successful, mixed-blood Osage farmer who has the largest homestead in the county. Per Tudum, he, his wife White Sun (Alyssa Wapanatâhk), and their daughter Good Eagle (Wren Zhawenim Gotts) are meant to mirror the Ingalls, with their undying love despite disagreements.

Meegwun Fairbrother is an actor of Ojibwe and Scottish heritage who was among the first Indigenous students to graduate from York University's acting conservatory. The film, TV, and stage actor is best known for his roles in shows like SYFY's Helix, CBC's Mohawk Girls and Burden of Truth, and Paramount+'s Skymed. Most recently, he appeared in the final season of Outlander and played Avatar Kuruk in Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Meegwun Fairbrother's Instagram: @meegwun_fairbrother

TOPICS Netflix Drama