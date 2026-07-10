Wearing the same 2026 World Cup jerseys makes it difficult for soccer players to let their personalities shine—the highest-ranked talents rarely take off their team uniforms for the duration of the tournament. So, it's that much more exciting when they go all out with their pre-World Cup wardrobe. With no airport outfit dress codes, the athletes have free rein to pair loungewear with rare designer bags.

Days before the World Cup began on June 11, photographers spotted Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappé carrying coveted purses. On June 2, Haaland, who has a collection of Hermès bags, deboarded his team's private plane in navy Team Norway gear and a limited-edition "Endless Road" Birkin. With a (pre-owned) $45,500 price tag, the highly sought-after design makes it the most extravagant duffle bag to hold a soccer ball.

Haaland's loyalty lies with Hermès, but Mbappé is devoted to Dior. Being a brand ambassador gives him an all-access pass to Jonathan Anderson's accessories. His newest addition was a Dior-branded monogram clutch.

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After endorsements from Harry Styles, Jacob Elordi, and A$AP Rocky, it's no surprise the man-bag trend intercepted summer's most exciting sports circuit. Ahead, see which designer bags joined Mbappé, Haaland, and more during the 2026 World Cup. If these stars are anything like David Beckham, their carryalls will continue scoring style points long after the final on July 19.

Erling Haaland's Hermès HAC Birkin 40 "Endless Road"

Erling Haaland's Hermès Birkin Bag started the World Cup in style. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erling Haaland is just as skilled on the soccer field as he is in a Hermès store. The 25-year-old, by our count, owns at least seven Hermès bags, most of them from the circa-1892 Haut à Courroies line.

One of his rarest brand possessions—the HAC "Endless Road" Birkin 40, which features mountains and a winding road—doubled as his World Cup carry-on. While the colorful, pop art-influenced motif, inspired by Californian landscapes, is the most standout detail of the Birkin, its dimensions (19.75 inches wide and 17 inches tall) are equally impressive.

Kylian Mbappé's Dior Bag

Kylian Mbappé styled a monogrammed Dior bag before the World Cup. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Kylian Mbappé didn't need to spend five figures to secure his spot on the World Cup's best-dressed list. The Dior's A5 Triangle Pouch retails for $1,350. Plus, the monogram print added visual interest to the French legend's white linen button-down and cargo shorts.

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Virgil van Dijk's Chanel Maxi Shopping Bag

Chanel's Large Shopping Tote was Virgil van Dijk's World Cup plus-one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion girls aren't the only ones in love with Matthieu Blazy's new Chanel bags. After the Maxi Flap joined Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Hailey Bieber's closets, Virgil van Dijk of the Netherlands brought the Large Shopping Tote to the World Cup. The Spring 2026 style featured the same interlocked Cs as the Maxi Flap, except on a smaller top flap.

Jude Bellingham's Louis Vuitton Keepall

England's Jude Bellingham carried a bag from French fashion house Louis Vuitton instead of a London label. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pre-World Cup photos showed no shortage of Louis Vuitton suitcases. Instead, England's Jude Bellingham chose a monogrammed Keepall Bandoulière 45, a 2010s travel go-to of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. Bellingham's version of the popular duffle bag boasted the brand's signature chocolate brown leather monogram with a striking black trim.

Michael Olise's Hermès Birkin 40

Michael Olise kept a low profile before the World Cup, but his ludicrously capacious Birkin gave him away. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Michael Olise's Hermès Birkin stood a few inches taller than typical HAC 40s, which suggests it could be from the Taurillon Clemence line. The bag's height also makes it trickier to track down. Sotheby's just sold a similar style for $28,000.

Pedro Neto's Hermès Birkin HAC 40

Pedro Neto showcased the same Hermès Birkin as David Beckham earlier this year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pedro Neto styled a black T-shirt and a navy suit with a Hermès Criss HAC Birkin 40. The style is eye-catching for the way the untreated Fauve Barenia leather top of the tote (a Birkin signature) gives way to a beige canvas body. Fun fact: David Beckham styled the same Birkin bag earlier this year.

Hermès Birkin HAC 40 Fauve Barenia and Ficelle Toile $26,500 at madisonavenuecouture.com

Manu Koné's Goyard Bag

Manu Koné kept his World Cup belongings to a minimum inside a Goyard clutch. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dior, Bottega Veneta, and Hermès were all present and accounted for during Team France's flight. But the trophy for "Smallest World Cup Bag" went to Manu Koné of France. He followed Mbappé's lead with a compact clutch, albeit from Goyard. The orange accessory is technically for toiletries, but Koné made a strong case for its airport bag potential.

Goyard Goyardine Boeing 25 Trousse de Toilette $1,345 at The RealReal

Maxence Lacroix's Bottega Veneta Bag

Thanks to Maxence Lacroix, Bottega Veneta joined Team France. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Maxence Lacroix may be French, but he has a soft spot for Italian label Bottega Veneta. He arrived at the Le Bourget Airport near Paris with the black Andiamo Messenger Bag, complete with the brand's signature woven Intrecciato leather and silver hardware. Lacroix carried the style by its top-handle straps, while an elongated crossbody band floated freely.