Despite losing his privacy case against Associated Newspapers earlier this week, Prince Harry is ensuring his visit to the U.K. is extremely productive and positive. On July 9, the Duke of Sussex made a trip to Birmingham Children's Hospital in honor of a specialist nursing program launched 20 years ago by the charity WellChild.

Prince Harry met with patients and their families, and he even opened up about his son, 7-year-old Prince Archie, who wasn't able to join him for the U.K. trip due to security concerns.

Per Hello! magazine, during a particularly memorable moment, Harry spoke to 12-year-old patient Alec Hill, saying, "Do you know who's obsessed with Lego? My son Archie—and he's a master builder."

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"Do you know who's obsessed with Lego? My son Archie—and he's a master builder." (Image credit: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

It seems that both Prince Archie and Prince George enjoy building Lego sets. In January, Prince William visited the University of Bristol where he gifted "three small Lego figures of engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel for his children," per Hello! magazine.

At the time, the University of Bristol's vice-chancellor and president, Evelyn Welch, said on Instagram , "We were really delighted to give Prince William three little Lego models of Isambard Kingdom Brunel to take back home to his children. And he left saying that he knew where to come when George needed help with his homework!"

Prince Harry's hospital visit is especially important as the royal serves as a patron of WellChild, and was instrumental in helping launch the charity's nursing program.

(Image credit: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

As Prince Harry told staff members at the hospital, "I don’t know if you hear it enough, the difference that you make every single day is quite literally changing daily lives."

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