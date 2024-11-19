Princess Beatrice's Husband Is Reportedly Helping Prince Andrew with Major Task Amid Royal's Issues in Recent Months

One could say Prince Andrew isn't having the best 2024 (or decade), and for very good reason. After his sexual assault case —and friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—forced him to step down from royal duties, the Duke of York has been keeping a low profile at his home, Royal Lodge. But after reports that the house is falling apart, it seems like one family member is stepping in to help the disgraced duke.

Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, has reportedly been working with his father-in-law on plans to renovate Royal Lodge, per the Daily Mail.

The 41-year-old property developer—who celebrated his birthday on Tuesday, Nov. 19—certainly has the background to pitch in on the crumbling Windsor home. Mapelli Mozzi is the founder of Banda Property, which offers architecture, interior design and project management services.

According to the Daily Mail, Beatrice's husband "has been seen regularly visiting Royal Lodge in recent weeks." The outlet also noted that a dumpster "was spotted outside the front of the property."

Mapelli Mozzi and his wife, Princess Beatrice, joined Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for the royals' 2023 Christmas walk to church. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home (via Hello!), "Royal Lodge appears to be showing visible signs of aging, including peeling paint, mold on exterior bricks, and likely underlying damp or poor insulation." The home expert estimated the renovation cost at "upwards of £250,000" (roughly $316,000).

And it's not just the exterior of the home that needs work, which is where Mapelli Mozzi would come in handy. "The interiors are said to be cluttered with novelty teapots collected by Andrew's wife Sarah Ferguson and gifts received by the duke when he was a working royal," the Daily Mail reported. Ferguson—who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996—still resides at Royal Lodge alongside her ex.

"They are redecorating somewhere that they can sit in and stay in—the guest parts," a source told the media outlet. Perhaps they're also making space for another grandchild to visit, as Princess Beatrice and her husband are expecting their second child together.

The report of Mapelli Mozzi's help follows news that Prince Andrew's "anxiety is through the roof" in recent months. King Charles reportedly cut his brother off from his estimated $1.3 million a year allowance and will no longer pay for Andrew's security detail, forcing the duke to come up with a large sum of cash to stay at Royal Lodge.

While Andrew is said to have found the funding, it seems like he's going to need quite a bit of help to save his longtime home.