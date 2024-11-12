It was recently reported that Prince Andrew had secured enough money to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, a new report suggests that the Duke of York may be facing a huge home renovation bill to merely maintain the expensive property.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home suggested that Andrew's renovation bill could amount to as much as $320,000.

"Royal Lodge appears to be showing visible signs of aging, including peeling paint, mold on exterior bricks, and likely underlying damp or poor insulation," Fisher told the outlet. "These issues point to postponed maintenance that could lead to more serious structural damage if not addressed soon."

Fisher also noted that potential water damage could create a huge issue for Andrew's home, which he suggested was already "crumbling."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last week, The Sunday Times reported that Andrew had managed to secure the finances to remain at Royal Lodge. Prior to that, it appeared as though the Duke of York would be forced to leave his home, with rumors suggesting King Charles was ready to financially cut off his brother.

While it's unclear how Andrew raised the funds, the Palace signed off on him staying in the residence, for now. "It is understood that Prince Andrew’s money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, as coming from legitimate sources," the outlet reported.

Back in August, reports suggested that Charles had stopped funding Andrew's security team at Royal Lodge. It was also reported that The King expected Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge into a smaller property, having failed to financially maintain the 30-room building.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, Andrew allegedly refused to leave Royal Lodge, believing it would be seen as him "publicly accepting guilt" for the allegations made against him.

(Image credit: Getty Images)