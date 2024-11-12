Prince Andrew May Have Saved His Home But it Reportedly Needs More Than $300k in Restoration Work

Royal Lodge is allegedly moldy and falling apart.

Prince Andrew has grey hair and looks downcast as he wears a suit and stands in front of a hedge
(Image credit: Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

It was recently reported that Prince Andrew had secured enough money to stay in his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor. However, a new report suggests that the Duke of York may be facing a huge home renovation bill to merely maintain the expensive property.

Speaking to Hello! magazine, Terry Fisher of We Buy Any Home suggested that Andrew's renovation bill could amount to as much as $320,000.

"Royal Lodge appears to be showing visible signs of aging, including peeling paint, mold on exterior bricks, and likely underlying damp or poor insulation," Fisher told the outlet. "These issues point to postponed maintenance that could lead to more serious structural damage if not addressed soon."

Fisher also noted that potential water damage could create a huge issue for Andrew's home, which he suggested was already "crumbling."

Prince Andrew wearing medals and a gray suit walking outside

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just last week, The Sunday Times reported that Andrew had managed to secure the finances to remain at Royal Lodge. Prior to that, it appeared as though the Duke of York would be forced to leave his home, with rumors suggesting King Charles was ready to financially cut off his brother.

While it's unclear how Andrew raised the funds, the Palace signed off on him staying in the residence, for now. "It is understood that Prince Andrew’s money has been approved by Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, as coming from legitimate sources," the outlet reported.

Back in August, reports suggested that Charles had stopped funding Andrew's security team at Royal Lodge. It was also reported that The King expected Andrew to move out of Royal Lodge into a smaller property, having failed to financially maintain the 30-room building.

However, Andrew allegedly refused to leave Royal Lodge, believing it would be seen as him "publicly accepting guilt" for the allegations made against him.

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend day four of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 21, 2019 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Robert Hardman shared news of Andrew's allegedly worsening financial problems in the updated version of his book, Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story. Hardman alleged that King Charles had reportedly removed Andrew's allowance of approximately $1.3 million. "The Duke is no longer a financial burden on The King," he wrote.

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Contributing Editor

Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸