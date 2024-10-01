Princess Beatrice is Expecting Her Second Child
The Royal Family is "delighted with the news."
A new royal baby is on the way.
Buckingham Palace announced Tuesday, Oct. 1 that Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will welcome their second child together next year.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three," the press release reads.
The couple welcomed their first child, Sienna, in 2021, with the toddler celebrating her third birthday on Sept. 18. Mapelli Mozzi also shares an 8-year-old son, Wolfie, with ex Dará Huang.
It sounds like Bea's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and uncle King Charles are thrilled with a new grandchild. Per the press release, "His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
Princess Beatrice and her husband treated fans to two new photos to mark the occasion. In the first pic, the happy couple embraces with Bea clad in a stylish—and very royal—padded maroon headband while Edo wears a casual baseball cap.
The second pic shows a rare glimpse at little Sienna (who has the cutest blond hair!) as she holds hands with big brother Wolfie and her proud dad for a walk through the woods.
The couple has kept Sienna out of the spotlight, releasing just one photo of the tot since she's been born. The snap, which Mapelli Mozzi posted on Instagram to mark his daughter's second birthday, showed Sienna from the back as she adorably sported a huge sombrero.
Her pregnancy news comes at a tough time for the York family following the release of A Very Royal Scandal, the Amazon Prime series about Prince Andrew's infamous Newsnight interview. According to a report from the Scottish Daily Express, the princess has been "heartbroken" over the backlash from the series.
Here's hoping for better news for Beatrice and family in the coming year.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
