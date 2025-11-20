Royal Expert Says Ex-Prince Andrew Could "Very Possibly" Face "A Deluge" of "Catastrophic" New Allegations

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been stripped of his titles and evicted from his home, Royal Lodge, after the ongoing scandals surrounding the former Duke of York and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But among members of the Royal Family, there's also the sense that this might not be the end of Andrew's woes.

Longtime royal journalist Katie Nicholl recently told the Sun’s "Royal Exclusive" show that the ex-prince could face further allegations against him in the coming days if the full Epstein files finally come to light.

Speaking on the show, she said, "Well, I think everyone in the Royal Family is hoping that we’ve heard the last of the Andrew allegations," adding that they "could be in for a deluge," however, if the files are "made completely public."

Sarah Ferguson and the former prince are seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The former prince was accused of sexual assault by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide earlier this year. He settled his case out of court for an undisclosed sum in 2022, and continues to vehemently denied the claims against him.

Nicholl said that the uncertainty surrounding what could be in the files continues to intrigue the public. "We don’t really know, and I think what’s been so extraordinary about this story is there’s a bit like it’s had a boomerang effect, right?" she shared.

"It keeps coming back, just when you think it’s stopped…it comes back in the most extraordinary, and for Andrew, catastrophic, catastrophic ways," Nicholl added. "So I think, don’t hold your breath. There could very possibly be more."

The former Duke of York is seen in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal expert Robert Jobson also spoke of the "huge stain" Andrew's scandals have left on the Royal Family, stating the former duke "clearly didn’t tell the full truth to his mother, the late Queen."

"He didn’t tell the full truth to the King, which is why this was allowed to go on for so long," Jobson added. "Perhaps if he had said the truth very early on, a lot of people would have had different judgements and different things would have happened."