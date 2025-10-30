Where Will the Former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson Live Now That They've Been Evicted From Royal Lodge—And Who is Paying?

Buckingham Palace made an unprecedented move on Thursday, October, 30, announcing that Prince Andrew was being stripped of all of his titles and honors. The former Duke of York has also been evicted from his longtime home, Royal Lodge, amid the scandal involving Andrew and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. But now that the former prince—who will be referred to as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor—is leaving Royal Lodge, where will he go?

Andrew has lived with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, for nearly two decades, but the divorced couple is now going their separate ways. Marie Claire understands that Andrew will be moving to a private property on the Sandringham estate, which will be funded by King Charles. Official notice was given to Andrew on Thursday, and he will be moving out as soon as it's practical.

As for Ferguson, it's unclear where she'll be moving, but as a private citizen, she will be responsible for making her own living arrangements. It was previously reported that discussions had been in the works for the former Duchess of York to live at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor after Prince William and Princess Kate move next month. However, it's understood that Ferguson will not be living on a Crown Estate property.

Sarah Ferguson and the former Prince Andrew are seen at Royal Ascot. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrew's iron-clad lease was a sticking point when it came to Royal Lodge, as it allowed him to live there until 2078. However, it's understood that negotiation took place between Andrew and The King regarding the lease, and the former prince has not objected to the proceedings.

The former Duke of York has not been a full-time working royal since 2019, when he stepped back from duties after backlash from his 2019 Newsnight interview about Epstein. As Andrew currently has no source of income, King Charles will be providing an undisclosed private provision for him.

The statement from Buckingham Palace read, "His Majesty has today initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor."

Andrew will be leaving his longtime home, Royal Lodge, pictured here in the 1930s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence," the palace continued. "Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation. These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him."

"Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse," the statement concluded.