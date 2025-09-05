One "Aghast" Family Member "Raised Hell" Over Prince William and Prince Harry Walking Behind Princess Diana's Coffin
Prince Harry revealed the negotiations behind his mother's funeral plans in 'Spare.'
Saturday, September 6 will mark the 28th anniversary of Princess Diana's funeral, and one memory that's stuck in the public's minds is the image of Prince Harry and Prince William walking behind their mother's coffin through the streets of London. But in Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that one member of his family fought for the boys to be left out of the funeral procession.
In the book, the Duke of Sussex wrote of the period leading up to his mother's 1997 funeral, recalling, "There was some discussion about the next day’s funeral. Per the latest plan, the coffin would be pulled through the streets on a horse-drawn carriage by the King’s Troop while Willy and I followed on foot." Harry continued, "It seemed a lot to ask of two young boys," noting that "several adults were aghast" and "Mummy’s brother, Uncle Charles, raised hell."
As the younger brother of Diana and head of the Spencer family, Charles, Earl Spencer, was the one who ultimately made the decision for Diana to have a royal funeral, as revealed in former Buckingham Palace press secretary Dickie Arbiter's memoir, On Duty With The Queen.
Per the duke, Earl Spencer said, "You can’t make these boys walk behind their mother’s coffin!" calling the idea "barbaric." Aides then came up with "an alternative plan" that proposed Prince William "would walk alone," Harry wrote. "He was fifteen, after all. Leave the younger one out of it. Spare the Spare."
That plan was scrapped, with the Duke of Sussex writing, "Back came the answer. It must be both princes. To garner sympathy, presumably." Although his "Uncle Charles was furious," Harry said he wasn't. "I didn't want Willy to undergo an ordeal like that without me. Had the roles been reversed, he'd never have wanted me—indeed, allowed me—to go it alone."
In the end, The King (then Prince Charles), Earl Spencer and Prince Philip joined the young princes to walk behind Diana's coffin en route to Westminster Abbey. After Prince Philip's 2021 death, former government relations director Anji Hunter told the Standard about his involvement in the days leading up to the funeral.
"We were all talking about how William and Harry should be involved and suddenly came Prince Philip’s voice," she told the media outlet. "We hadn’t heard from him before, but he was really anguished. 'It’s about the boys,' he cried, 'They’ve lost their mother.'" According to the media outlet, Philip told his grandsons the night before the funeral, "I’ll walk if you walk."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.