A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later
The world said goodbye to the princess on Sept. 6, 1997.
It's been 27 years since the People's Princess had her final farewell at London's Westminster Abbey.
Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, and before she was laid to rest at her family's Althorp estate, the royal was honored at a funeral attended by 2,000 guests.
More than 2 billion people around the world watched the service on TV Sept. 6, 1997, with a further million-plus gathering in the streets of London to watch the somber procession.
From members of the Royal Family to politicians and celebrities, her service honored a woman whose charitable spirit and personal struggles captivated the public. Below, we take a look back at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.
One of the most heartbreaking details of the funeral was this envelope addressed to "Mummy," which contained a letter from Prince Harry and was placed on top of Diana's coffin.
In Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," he wrote how his uncle, Earl Spencer (center) was "aghast" that 12-year-old Harry and 15-year-old Prince William were made to walk behind their mother's coffin. Princess Anne later recalled in an ITV interview how her father, Prince Philip (left), told his grandsons that he would walk with them if they did.
Queen Elizabeth wore a somber black dress and matching hat, pinning a diamond bow brooch that was passed down from Queen Victoria to her outfit.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Tearful mourners from around the globe gathered on the streets of London to pay their respects to the late Princess of Wales.
The young princes were supported by their father, King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) during the service.
By the day of her funeral, more than 1 million bouquets had been laid in front of Princess Diana's Kensington Palace home.
The princess's family, including her mother, Frances Shand Kydd (second from left), nieces Eleanor and Laura Fellowes (center) and sister Lady Jane Fellowes (second from right) mourned Diana at the service.
Sarah, the Duchess of York left this touching tribute to her former sister-in-law, signing the card, "God bless you, Fergie."
The funeral was attended by a host of celebrities and fashion icons, including Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.
Princess Diana shared a close friendship with Luciano Pavarotti (second from left), who reportedly denied performing at the funeral as he was too devastated by her sudden death, per Britain's Classic FM.
Ferguson comforted a young Princess Eugenie at the service.
Her brother, Earl Spencer, gave an impassioned speech at the funeral, noting, "that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this - a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age."
Diana's coffin was carried past floral tributes and cards as the procession made its way into Westminster Abbey.
Elton John performed a new version of his song "Candle in the Wind" that he wrote to honor his friend Diana.
The Queen Mother, who died 5 years later at the age of 101, walked with a cane as she attended the service.
"I remember feeling numb," Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" as he detailed the walk to Westminster Abbey ahead of his mother's funeral.
Kristin Contino joined Marie Claire as its Senior Royal and Celebrity editor in 2024. She's covered major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation over the years, placing a particular focus on the British royal family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Demi Moore Isn't Just Wearing a Suit—She's Wearing a Suit Gown
Business on top, gala on the bottom.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Beyoncé Is the Ultimate "Rich Mom" for Her Birthday
She outfit repeated in a dreamy Pucci set.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Fashion's Favorite Flats Aren’t Going Anywhere…Yet
Two years later, Alaïa's $1,290 ballerine-style shoe is still taking all our money.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Prince Harry's Ex, Chelsy Davy, Just Ended Her Long Social Media Silence and Revealed She Welcomed a Second Baby
The Instagram post is Davy's first in two years.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Prince Harry Made a Rare Appearance on Social Media in a New Video for the Invictus Games
The Royal lent his famous face to promote a good cause.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
King Charles is Honoring Queen Elizabeth with a Special Fashion Tribute
The Queen of scarves lives on.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Neighbors Reveal Rare Details About Their Life in California
Picture Harry, like every other dad in America doing school drop-off—except with a security detail following him in a Range Rover.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Princess Diana Had a "Very Naughty" Sense of Humor and Loved TV Show 'Dynasty'
"She always had plastic vomit or plastic dog poop in her bag to place on people’s seats."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Why Queen Elizabeth Once Called a Photographer "One Horrible Little Man"
"At that very moment, I wished there was a big hole I could disappear into."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate and Prince William Moved to Windsor to Be Closer to Queen Elizabeth in Her "Final Months"
"It made a real difference."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Is "Slowly Preparing" Prince George to Be the Future King
The Princess of Wales doesn't want him to be "weighed down with responsibility."
By Amy Mackelden Published