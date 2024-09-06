A Look Back at Princess Diana's Funeral 27 Years Later

It's been 27 years since the People's Princess had her final farewell at London's Westminster Abbey.

Princess Diana was killed in a tragic car accident on August 31, 1997, and before she was laid to rest at her family's Althorp estate, the royal was honored at a funeral attended by 2,000 guests.

More than 2 billion people around the world watched the service on TV Sept. 6, 1997, with a further million-plus gathering in the streets of London to watch the somber procession.

From members of the Royal Family to politicians and celebrities, her service honored a woman whose charitable spirit and personal struggles captivated the public. Below, we take a look back at the funeral of Diana, Princess of Wales.

One of the most heartbreaking details of the funeral was this envelope addressed to "Mummy," which contained a letter from Prince Harry and was placed on top of Diana's coffin.

In Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," he wrote how his uncle, Earl Spencer (center) was "aghast" that 12-year-old Harry and 15-year-old Prince William were made to walk behind their mother's coffin. Princess Anne later recalled in an ITV interview how her father, Prince Philip (left), told his grandsons that he would walk with them if they did.

Queen Elizabeth wore a somber black dress and matching hat, pinning a diamond bow brooch that was passed down from Queen Victoria to her outfit.

Tearful mourners from around the globe gathered on the streets of London to pay their respects to the late Princess of Wales.

The young princes were supported by their father, King Charles (then the Prince of Wales) during the service.

By the day of her funeral, more than 1 million bouquets had been laid in front of Princess Diana's Kensington Palace home.

The princess's family, including her mother, Frances Shand Kydd (second from left), nieces Eleanor and Laura Fellowes (center) and sister Lady Jane Fellowes (second from right) mourned Diana at the service.

Sarah, the Duchess of York left this touching tribute to her former sister-in-law, signing the card, "God bless you, Fergie."

The funeral was attended by a host of celebrities and fashion icons, including Anna Wintour and Karl Lagerfeld.

Princess Diana shared a close friendship with Luciano Pavarotti (second from left), who reportedly denied performing at the funeral as he was too devastated by her sudden death, per Britain's Classic FM.

Ferguson comforted a young Princess Eugenie at the service.

Her brother, Earl Spencer, gave an impassioned speech at the funeral, noting, "that of all the ironies about Diana, perhaps the greatest was this - a girl given the name of the ancient goddess of hunting was, in the end, the most hunted person of the modern age."

Diana's coffin was carried past floral tributes and cards as the procession made its way into Westminster Abbey.

Elton John performed a new version of his song "Candle in the Wind" that he wrote to honor his friend Diana.

The Queen Mother, who died 5 years later at the age of 101, walked with a cane as she attended the service.

"I remember feeling numb," Prince Harry wrote in "Spare" as he detailed the walk to Westminster Abbey ahead of his mother's funeral.