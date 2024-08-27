Prince Harry Decides Not To Add Anything New to the Paperback Edition of His Tell-All Memoir ‘Spare’
The Duke of Sussex’s choice is widely considered to be a step toward reconciliation with the royal family.
Prince Harry's tell-all (and to some, controversial) memoir Spare will be released in paperback this fall, and the Duke of Sussex made an editorial decision that some say signals a desire to reconcile with his royal family members.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, publisher Penguin Random House announced that the memoir will be available in paperback in the U.S. starting Oct. 22, 2024.
"The paperback edition of Spare will be released in North America by Random House US and Random House Canada, and in the United Kingdom by Transworld," the publisher announced in a written statement shared to their website. "In all, the book will be issued in 16 languages worldwide."
The publisher went on to announce that the new edition will "have the same cover image as the hardcover edition, a newly designed package and the contents of the book are unchanged."
That Prince Harry assumedly did not decide to add any additional information in his book—especially in the wake of his sister-in-law Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis and the continued strife between senior members of the royal family—is a sign, some say, that the Duke is prioritizing reconciliation above all else.
In a previous 2023 interview with People, the Duke of Sussex opened up about his memoir prior to the book's original release, telling the publication that his goal was not to "tell anyone what to think," including members of his family.
"This book and its truths are in many ways a continuation of my own mental health journey. It's a raw account of my life—the good, the bad and everything in between," the royal said at the time. "My hope has been to turn my pain into purpose, so if sharing my experience makes a positive difference in someone's life, well, I can't think of anything more rewarding than that!"
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Prior to the memoir's release, royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK that senior members of the royal family was worried but not "terrified" about the book's contents or how Prince Harry's accounts and allegations would make them look.
“A lot has been left on a cliffhanger and there is a £35 million book deal here, so don’t underestimate the couple or their capacity to surprise and throw in a few more bombs just when you thought there were no more,” she told the publication at the time. “I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography. But concerned, apprehensive? Yes. Ready to respond? Quite possibly. Wearied by all of this? Absolutely.”
In 2021, Prince Harry said in a statement that he wrote the book "not as the prince I was born, but as the man I have become."
"I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think," he said.
“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far," he continued, "and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Katie Holmes Masters Summer's Most Polarizing Denim Trend
You're guaranteed to see this style everywhere soon.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Fall Essentials Marie Claire Editors Bought for September
From cozy layers to hydrating moisturizers, here are the products that will carry us through fall.
By The Editors at Marie Claire Published
-
Mariah Carey's "Heart Is Broken" After Her Mom and Sister Die on the Same Day
"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
By Amy Mackelden Published