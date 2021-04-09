The World Mourns the Death of Prince Philip

Sad news: Prince Philip has passed away at 99 years old. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement this morning. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."
The statement continued, "Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." The royal family website is currently being updated to reflect the change in the monarchy.
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital in February, which included a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition. He stayed for one month and was released from the hospital mid-March. While the exact cause of death is unclear, the Duke lived a long life and, as the statement above mentions, he passed away peacefully at home.
While the royal family—including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan—mourns the death of their husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, so is the rest of the world. See how royal fans and public figures are responding to Prince Philip's death, below.
This post will continue to be updated.
