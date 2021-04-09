The World Mourns the Death of Prince Philip

Sad news: Prince Philip has passed away at 99 years old. Buckingham Palace confirmed the news in a statement this morning. "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle."

The statement continued, "Further announcements will made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss." The royal family website is currently being updated to reflect the change in the monarchy.

The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to the hospital in February, which included a heart procedure for a pre-existing condition. He stayed for one month and was released from the hospital mid-March. While the exact cause of death is unclear, the Duke lived a long life and, as the statement above mentions, he passed away peacefully at home.

While the royal family—including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Harry, and Meghan—mourns the death of their husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, so is the rest of the world. See how royal fans and public figures are responding to Prince Philip's death, below.

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip: a cricketer who always called Istanbul Constantinople, had a fascination with UFOs, & who was - as the Queen still is - a living link to the heroism of the generations that lived through the Second World War. — Tom Holland (@holland_tom) April 9, 2021

Sending love and prayers to our friends across the pond in mourning — 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 may his memory be a blessing — pic.twitter.com/nL9HOk88Pi — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 9, 2021

It was with deep sadness that I learned of the passing of The Duke of Edinburgh today. A man of great purpose and conviction, who was motivated by a sense of duty to others, Prince Philip contributed so much to the social fabric of our country - and the world. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 9, 2021

As a mark of respect, Liverpool Football Club will mark the passing of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, by flying club flags at half-mast.



May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/AdR6Rv78Sc — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 9, 2021

It's with immense sadness that we learned of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh's death earlier today.



Prince Philip was @FA's president between 1955 and 1957, and attended a number of #ThreeLions games – including our win over Germany in the 1966 @FIFAWorldCup final. pic.twitter.com/lUTImpriHy — England (@England) April 9, 2021

Statement from David Cameron, on the sad news that His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has passed away: pic.twitter.com/bxPfLQHeme — David Cameron (@David_Cameron) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others.



I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4mhQob0SVT — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 9, 2021

Statement on His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/6kq6Lg7cLp — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021

Prince Philip’s legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped. Jill and I are keeping the Queen and Prince Philip’s children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and the people of the United Kingdom in our hearts during this time. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 9, 2021

This post will continue to be updated.

