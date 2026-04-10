New Royal Biography Makes a Surprising Claim About Prince William's "Condolences" to Uncle Andrew

When Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was stripped of his titles and honors in October 2025, it was widely reported that Prince William had been a "driving force” behind King Charles’s decision. Although the Prince of Wales might not have wanted to inherit the “Andrew problem” in his own reign, a new biography of Queen Elizabeth claims that William was actually “one of the few people” who reached out to the former Duke of York to check on him.

In Elizabeth II: In Private. In Public. Her Story by Robert Hardman, the royal biographer wrote that Prince William made a surprising call to his uncle after the shocking title announcement was made last year.

“Some accounts suggested that he was the driving force behind his Uncle Andrew being stripped of his titles and honours and banished to a house on the Sandringham estate,” Hardman wrote. “One friend of the former Yorks, however, reported that on the night they lost their titles, Andrew had been very touched when Prince William was one of the few people to call to offer condolences.”

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Former Prince Andrew speaks with his brother, The King, while Prince William looks away at the Duchess of Kent's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William walks behind Andrew and King Charles at Prince Philip's funeral in 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and the former Duke of York are pictured at the Order of the Garter ceremony in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal editor Russell Myers presents a similar account of William's involvement with Andrew's titles in his recent biography, William and Catherine. Myers wrote that a senior palace source told him that Prince William and Princess Kate “supported The King’s actions” in removing Andrew’s titles and evicting him from Royal Lodge. “But it was entirely The King’s decision,” the insider added.

The Prince of Wales “was consulted” on the matter, but at the end of the day, the palace source says William “would not seek to demand anything of the monarch as he trusts his final judgement.”

In recent days, another member of the Royal Family checked in on Andrew, with his younger brother, Prince Edward, visiting Sandringham over the Easter holiday. According to the Daily Mail, Edward made “a brotherly welfare check” on Andrew at Wood Farm, where the former Duke of York was staying before he moved into his new home, Marsh Farm.