A Former Royal Butler Revealed How the Royals Really Dress at Private Family Gatherings

"It’s always better to overdress than underdress," former royal butler Grant Harrold said of even seemingly-casual royal family get-togethers like picnics and barbecues.

BALMORAL, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 16: Prince Charles With Prince William And Prince Harry Visit Glen Muick On The Balmoral Castle Estate (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
When members of the royal family step out in public for any reason, they know they need to be camera-ready, but what about when they're headed to more private affairs?

Well, according to former royal butler Grand Harrold, who has been busy promoting his upcoming book, The Royal Butler: My Remarkable Life in Royal Service, royals are dressed to impress even when they don't expect anyone outside their family to see their wardrobe.

"They would wear nice daywear—the King would wear nice chinos and a shirt, for example," Harrold told The Sun of the dress code at royal family gatherings. "It’s very much a family thing, that’s what it’s all about. It should all be about having a nice time with friends and family and relaxing.”

Baby Prince Andrew perches on Prince Philip's lap during a picnic on the grounds of Balmoral Castle. Looking on are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, and Princess Anne.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip with their three oldest children, now-King Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew enjoying a family picnic at Balmoral in 1960.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Harrold, anyone who ever finds themselves invited to a private royal family event should plan on dressing up to a degree—even for an event as seemingly casual and low-key as a barbecue.

“Let’s just say, if it’s a barbecue at the palace, then you’re going to want a pair of nice chinos and silk shirt, or formal shirt—not a T-shirt,” he said. “If it’s on the formal side, as a gentleman, you should have a jacket, but if it’s not, you could have an open neck shirt.”

FLOWERDALE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 21: HRH Prince William helps out wiht a BBQ at the Flowerdale community event on the third and final day of his unofficial visit to Australia on January 21, 2010 in Flowerdale, Australia. HRH undertook numerous engagements during his 3 day Official visit to New Zealand, before arriving for a further 3 days in Australia 2 days ago. This is the second visit by the second-in-line to the throne, having been here at the age of 9 months with his parents in 1983. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William cooking at a barbecue in 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And women at royal functions might even dress up more than the men, based on Harrold's descriptions.

“For the ladies, you should wear a cocktail dress if the weather is good,” he explained. “But if it was on the beach, you would need to follow suit with beachwear. It’s always better to overdress than underdress.”

Of course, there can be exceptions to this rule, and Harrold stressed that ultimately, the only way to be sure about how to dress for a royal get-together is to ask the person in charge of the event.

“It’s always up to the host to decide on the dress code," he explained. "So always check in ahead of time.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Catherine, Princess of Wales takes part in the first Children's Picnic at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on May 22, 2023 in London, England. Ten schools from the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Campaign for School Gardening were invited to bring pupils along to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, marking the first time in the event's 110-year history that a Children's Picnic has taken place. (Photo by Jordan Pettitt-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Harrold, barbecues are a favorite for the royal family, who he said were always "very hands-on" when it came to these beloved outdoor get-togethers, which he said were “very much family affairs."

"They did it themselves," he explained. "The staff didn’t do it.”

According to Harrold, the late Queen Elizabeth and now-King Charles would typically make salad, while the late Prince Philip and Charles' sister, Princess Anne, would be in charge of the barbecue.

“The roles have to be divided, and it’s probably fair that the person who is best at cooking is the one who should be doing the barbecue, and the person who is best at setting the table and prepping—that sort of thing—should have those responsibilities,” he said of how the royals decide how to divvy up duties at family barbecues and picnics.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla (R) cook sausages as New South Wales Premier Chris Minns (2nd-R) looks on at the BBQ station as they attend the Premier's Community BBQ in Sydney on October 22, 2024. (Photo by Brook Mitchell / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BROOK MITCHELL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III and Queen Camilla working the grill at a the Premier's Community BBQ in Sydney on October 22, 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Circling back to fashion rules at royal family get-togethers, Harrold offered some insight into what happens if royals spill food on the apparently very nice clothing they typically wear to these kinds of notoriously messy events.

“If you spill some food down on you but it isn’t noticeable, leave it,” Harrold explained. “If you look down, people are more likely going to notice. I always carry a spare shirt and chinos and a tie as a backup, just in case. It’s always a good idea to have something you can change into.”

While royal family guests might just have to hope no one notices messy moments like these, actual royals are always prepared, according to Harrold.

“If you’re a member of the royal family, you would always have a spare outfit,” he said.

