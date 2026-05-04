Former Royal Butler Reveals the One Strict Rule He Had to Follow at the Palace With "No Exceptions"

Working as a royal butler entails everything from preparing drinks, running errands and welcoming guests to overseeing meals, and King Charles’s former butler at Highgrove has revealed one major rule the staff couldn’t break while working for The King.

Speaking on behalf of Smooth Spins Casino , Grant Harrold says that when dealing with pieces that have been in the Royal Family for hundreds of years, “it was all about respecting the craftsmanship of the furniture, which had often been there for generations.”

Since some of the furnishings were extremely delicate, the former butler says he was prohibited from using one item. “I remember very clearly being told never to use polish on the furniture—it always had to be beeswax. That was the rule, no exceptions.”

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Grant Harrold worked for King Charles between 2004 and 2011. (Image credit: Vikki Bruce)

A banquet table is prepared for the Nigerian state visit at Windsor Castle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He continues that beeswax “was considered far better for preserving the wood and bringing out its natural beauty without damaging it over time.” The household staff would pay “careful attention” to the older pieces in the palaces, including using “little brushes specifically designed to get into the intricate carvings and hard-to-reach corners.”

When it comes to cleaning royal residences, “each home has got its own set of rules,” Harrold explained on his YouTube channel . However, he told Smooth Spins that whenever The King would go away, one routine would take place without fail.

“A full-scale cleaning operation would begin,” Harrold says. “It was an opportunity to do a really deep clean, get into every nook and cranny, and make sure everything was immaculate for his return.”

Although Harrold previously told Marie Claire about the “comedy” that often took place behind the scenes while working for The King, he also says that keeping Highgrove in tip-top shape “was taken very seriously.” He adds, “There was a real sense of pride in getting everything just right.”

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