Royal Fans Caught Prince William Declining a Phone Call During the Aston Villa Match and They Want to Know Who He Snubbed

Prince William's love of Aston Villa soccer club is not a secret. The heir apparent regularly discusses his obsession with the team and can often be found attending their matches in person. During their latest game, the Prince of Wales was caught on camera declining a phone call, and royal fans desperately want to know who he snubbed.

On May 20, Prince William attended the UEFA Europa League Final 2026 match between Sport-Club Freiburg and Aston Villa, which took place at Besiktas Park in Istanbul, Turkey.

At one point, Prince William was seen attempting to capture video footage of the team on his cell phone, but he was interrupted by an incoming call (via @thearchbishopofbanterbury on Instagram). The Prince of Wales quickly declined the phone call so he could carry on filming.

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"Whoever called Prince William, your timing was absolutely shocking," the social media caption explained. "There's no indication who was calling, and no suggestion it was anything more than an unfortunately timed interruption, but the timing could hardly have been worse...Because if Aston Villa are lifting a trophy, apparently even royal phone etiquette goes out the window."

Prince William attempting to capture footage of Aston Villa at the UEFA Europa League Final on May 20. (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Several people came to Prince William's defense. "Man will never witness this again in his lifetime," one person commented. "Leave him in peace."

Someone else seemingly concurred, writing, "Let the guy be. It will be another 30 years before Aston Villa wins anything else." Another person shared, "Normalize letting people decline a phone call if they're busy."

One royal fan joked, "It was Kate asking him to pick up some milk on his way home."

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"Leave him in peace." (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Not everyone was on board with a stranger filming Prince William at the soccer match, however.

"Very creepy to be filming a man enjoying private time and using his phone," one commenter shared on the Instagram post.

"There's no indication who was calling, and no suggestion it was anything more than an unfortunately timed interruption." (Image credit: Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Basically, Prince William wasn't going to miss an important moment involving his soccer team, regardless of who might be calling him.