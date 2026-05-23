Queen Elizabeth's "Unconditional Love" for One Royal Family Member Became Her "Tragic Flaw," According to Royal Expert

Queen Elizabeth remains loved by people around the globe. When she died on September 8, 2022, tributes poured in from royal fans worldwide. Even though the late monarch is remembered positively for a smorgasbord of reasons, she wasn't without her flaws, per one royal expert.

Writing for the Express, deputy royal editor Rebecca Russell referenced a memo from 2000 released earlier this week, which revealed that Queen Elizabeth lobbied for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's role as trade envoy. The former Duke of York would go on to become the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.

"[E]very legendary leader has to have a tragic flaw," Russell wrote for the Express. "Achilles had his heel. Othello was plagued by jealousy. Caesar had Brutus. And Queen Elizabeth II? She had Andrew."

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"Every legendary leader has to have a tragic flaw." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Importantly, Russell celebrated the late monarch's many successes and the fact she "weathered countless storms," "economic crises," and multiple Royal Family dramas.

"She truly was impeccable; there will never be another like her, and she'd be a daunting act to follow for anyone," the royal expert noted. "But in the same breath, it's not treacherous to admit that she had a blind spot."

Of course, no-one is perfect. But Queen Elizabeth's so-called "flaw" allegedly allowed her disgraced son to benefit from his royal status.

As Russell explained, "It's just unfortunate that her [flaw] came in the shape of a second son with an insufferable sense of self-entitlement and a stalwart refusal to show even the faintest whiff of sympathy for the suffering of others, namely [Jeffrey] Epstein's victims, despite being given every opportunity to do so."

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"It's just unfortunate that her [flaw] came in the shape of a second son with an insufferable sense of self-entitlement." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Russell called the release of additional details about Queen Elizabeth's undying support for Andrew as "the ghost of that unconditional love." When it came to the former duke, Queen Elizabeth was reportedly committed to providing him with many opportunities, along with her unending assistance, to her own detriment.