Turns out, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's sporty couples' style isn't limited to the confines of NFL season. As Kelce's hometown basketball team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, faced the New York Knicks in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, the pair brought coordinating outfits to a whole new arena.

Swift and Kelce followed a New York City date night on Friday, May 22, with a trip to Cleveland on Saturday, May 23. There, the couple sat courtside to watch the Cavaliers and Knicks in their ongoing battle for a shot at the NBA Finals. A new location meant a new outlook on date-night style, too. While Swift had continued her minimalist outfit streak with a Stella McCartney dress and hybrid Dior ballet pumps for an Italian dinner the night before, her trip to Cleveland's Rocket Arena required a sporty twist on the denim and sandal trends ruling street style. And yes, Kelce followed suit—at least in the jeans department.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sat courtside for the NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 3, where the Cleveland Cavaliers faced the New York Knicks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift went with a remix of the designer fan gear she's known to wear for Kelce's Chiefs games. That is, she sourced a luxury label for pieces with the same spirit as a jersey. Playing up the Cavaliers' team colors of black, gold, and wine red, she styled a slouchy black aviator jacket by Stella McCartney over wide-leg, faded jeans by the same designer. (Cue the "Tim McGraw lyric.) The chain-link tank top peeking out from underneath her light layer also came from McCartney's recent H&M collaboration.

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As she lounged courtside, a pair of triple-strap Stella McCartney heels (and a sparkly spring pedicure) showed up on-camera. The singer also toted a black Dior Cigale bag—her latest in a streak of purses designed by Dior's Jonathan Anderson. The jumbotron-worthy finishes? Her Artifex Fine diamond engagement ring and a muted red lip.

Taylor Swift styled wide-leg jeans beneath a black aviator jacket and tank top, while Travis Kelce chose light-wash denim. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelce may be the Cleveland Heights native, but it's clear he took cues from his fiancé's outfit to plan his own. The Chiefs tight end doubled up on coordinating jeans with a denim short-sleeve shirt and matching bottoms by Louis Vuitton. Only, he was willing to wear more official fan apparel than his better half: a backwards Cavs baseball cap and team-toned Nike sneakers completed his matching look.

Swift and Kelce also got some souvenirs. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been all over the couples' style map in the lead-up to their highly anticipated wedding. They've sampled his-and-hers eveningwear for weddings in New York City and Greece, featuring a number of Zimmermann dresses, a sprinkling of DeBeers diamonds, and one very special opal jewelry set sourced from Elizabeth Taylor's estate. They've also spent NYC and London date nights matching her little black dresses to his patterned button-down shirts, or coordinating her all-black leather and lace separates to his tailored suiting.

When summer turns into fall, Swift is likely to start building more outfits around the Kansas City Chiefs' red and gold jerseys. Despite rumors that Kelce planned to retire, ESPN reports he's returning to the team again this fall—meaning Swift will be back in her box seats with on-theme Louis Vuitton, Chanel, and Dior looks in tow.

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No one has to worry about the caliber of this season's NFL outfits ahead. One look at her NBA courtside debut, and it's clear Swift's game-day style is still a touchdown. Or should we say slam dunk?

Editor's note: This post has been updated to include credits for Taylor Swift's outfit.