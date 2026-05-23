Prince William made a plethora of interesting revelations during his interview on U.K. radio show " Heart Breakfast " on May 22. For instance, the Prince of Wales discussed Princess Charlotte's obsession with Taylor Swift, and revealed that Prince George has already started boarding at his current school. William also gave some insight into Prince Louis's personality and his apparent love of very messy snacks.

When one of the hosts asked Prince William whether the school run was "chaotic," the royal shared, "It can be. Depends," (via People).

Discussing how the day usually looks for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William explained, "If there's a guitar lesson, we go in the morning. A music lesson, you've got to get the guitar on the car."

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Recalling some of the conversations he has with his children, Prince William said, "'No, we're not taking the guitar, we're sitting back for school.' 'Are we boarding and we're not? Seeing friends? No, we're not.' So there's all that going on in the morning."

"If there's a guitar lesson, we go in the morning. A music lesson, you've got to get the guitar on the car." (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the hosts subsequently asked William about what snack foods his kids gravitate towards.

"There's a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car, usually," William shared. He continued, "[Prince Louis will] leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful."

Queen Elizabeth famously loved "jam pennies," which consists of bread, jam, and butter and is cut into a circular shape, meaning Prince Louis is following in his great-grandmother's footsteps.

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Prince Louis loves eating jam sandwiches. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal fans are unlikely to be surprised by Prince William's latest revelation about Prince Louis, who is known for his fun-loving personality. And just like Queen Elizabeth, Louis can't get enough of bread and jam.