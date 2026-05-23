Prince Louis Leaves Evidence of One Very Messy Snack "Throughout the Car" During the "Chaotic" School Run, According to Prince William
The little prince isn't very good at covering his tracks.
Prince William made a plethora of interesting revelations during his interview on U.K. radio show "Heart Breakfast" on May 22. For instance, the Prince of Wales discussed Princess Charlotte's obsession with Taylor Swift, and revealed that Prince George has already started boarding at his current school. William also gave some insight into Prince Louis's personality and his apparent love of very messy snacks.
When one of the hosts asked Prince William whether the school run was "chaotic," the royal shared, "It can be. Depends," (via People).
Discussing how the day usually looks for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, William explained, "If there's a guitar lesson, we go in the morning. A music lesson, you've got to get the guitar on the car."
Recalling some of the conversations he has with his children, Prince William said, "'No, we're not taking the guitar, we're sitting back for school.' 'Are we boarding and we're not? Seeing friends? No, we're not.' So there's all that going on in the morning."
One of the hosts subsequently asked William about what snack foods his kids gravitate towards.
"There's a lot of jam sandwiches taken in the car, usually," William shared. He continued, "[Prince Louis will] leave jam fingerprints throughout the car, which is really helpful."
Queen Elizabeth famously loved "jam pennies," which consists of bread, jam, and butter and is cut into a circular shape, meaning Prince Louis is following in his great-grandmother's footsteps.
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Royal fans are unlikely to be surprised by Prince William's latest revelation about Prince Louis, who is known for his fun-loving personality. And just like Queen Elizabeth, Louis can't get enough of bread and jam.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.