If you've ever doubted that Kim Kardashian is a millennial, her latest shoe choice will prove that fact indisputably. The mogul has dedicated the last week to an unexpected fashion cause, bringing back the 2010s-era gladiator sandal trend.

This was on full display at her 45th birthday celebrations last week, which consisted of two parties in two different cities and four couture outfit changes. One of said looks featured high heeled sandals that laced all the way up her calves. And as the star continues her All's Well press tour, the gladiator sandals trend has only continued its forward march.

Kim Kardashian wore lace-up sandals to her second birthday party in London. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On Oct. 27, Kardashian began making the rounds in New York City to promote her upcoming Netflix show. During that time, Kardashian debuted a haute couture corset circa 1999. The lavish Dominique Sirop creation featured a metallic bodice with intricate lacings and a massive fur collar. The number was also trimmed with matching gunmetal fringe, which fell to Kardashians ankles.

Below the waist, the Kardashians star sported a pair of black capri leggings. The bottoms added a mildly sporty feel to the high-glamour look. Her outfit's final addition, however, came via a pair of strappy ankle heels that laced all the way up her ankles, gladiator-style.

She later tapped the trend in NYC for the All's Well press tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gladiator sandals like the reality TV star's first made runway waves in the 1960s, in collections by Paco Rabanne. By the mid-2000s, labels from Dior to Manolo Blahnik were convincing A-listers to cage their calves in knee-high, studded renditions. Looks like lace-up sandals are officially back—that is, if Kim Kardashian has anything to do with it.

Shop Strappy Sandals Inspired By Kim Kardashian

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors