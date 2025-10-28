Kim Kardashian Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back the Millennial-Coded Gladiator Sandal Trend
She's in her lace-up era.
If you've ever doubted that Kim Kardashian is a millennial, her latest shoe choice will prove that fact indisputably. The mogul has dedicated the last week to an unexpected fashion cause, bringing back the 2010s-era gladiator sandal trend.
This was on full display at her 45th birthday celebrations last week, which consisted of two parties in two different cities and four couture outfit changes. One of said looks featured high heeled sandals that laced all the way up her calves. And as the star continues her All's Well press tour, the gladiator sandals trend has only continued its forward march.
On Oct. 27, Kardashian began making the rounds in New York City to promote her upcoming Netflix show. During that time, Kardashian debuted a haute couture corset circa 1999. The lavish Dominique Sirop creation featured a metallic bodice with intricate lacings and a massive fur collar. The number was also trimmed with matching gunmetal fringe, which fell to Kardashians ankles.
Below the waist, the Kardashians star sported a pair of black capri leggings. The bottoms added a mildly sporty feel to the high-glamour look. Her outfit's final addition, however, came via a pair of strappy ankle heels that laced all the way up her ankles, gladiator-style.
Gladiator sandals like the reality TV star's first made runway waves in the 1960s, in collections by Paco Rabanne. By the mid-2000s, labels from Dior to Manolo Blahnik were convincing A-listers to cage their calves in knee-high, studded renditions. Looks like lace-up sandals are officially back—that is, if Kim Kardashian has anything to do with it.
Shop Strappy Sandals Inspired By Kim Kardashian
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.