Prince William is already thinking about when he will one day be king, and he’s planning for an “accessible, approachable” monarchy. "I think it's safe to say that change is on my agenda," William said in a recent episode of The Reluctant Traveller with Eugene Levy.

In an exclusive interview with People, royal biographer Andrew Morton, author of Winston and the Windsors explained, “the two words ‘change’ and ‘monarchy’ don’t naturally go together. Monarchy is about continuity.” But Prince William feels that the monarchy must change when he becomes king, saying, “that's the bit that excites me, is the idea of being able to bring some change. Not overly radical change - changes that I think need to happen.”

“Prince William’s been quite vocal about what he wants to do when the time comes,” says a source close to the palace. The source shares that Prince William aims to be “more accessible, more approachable.” Morton describes the future king as “one of the lads.” “That’s different from previous generations,” says Morton. “He seems very much one of us, even though he is the future King.”

Prince William delivers pizza to members of a Mountain Rescue team from Wales. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William chats with children on the beach during a 2024 visit to Cornwall. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William has already shown the world that he plans to be a king and a relatable figure, from ordering takeaways during a sports podcast recording to being there for the kids’ school run.

“I want to create a world in which my son is proud of what we do, and a world and a job that actually does impact people's lives for the better," the prince said during his chat with Eugene Levy. “That is caveated with, I hope we don't go back to some of the practices in the past that, you know, Harry and I had to grow up in. And I'll do everything I can to make sure we don't regress in that situation.”

“It sounds like the monarchy will be shifting in a slightly different direction,” Levy replied.

Andrew Morton believes that this will certainly be “change for good.” The royal biographer says, “to predicate your future life on the change you’re going to make to it...well, that’s a delicate mechanism.”

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors