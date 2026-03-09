Royal Expert Says Princess Kate Is "the Glue" Holding Royal Family Together Right Now Amid Andrew Scandal

The Royal Family was greeted by anti-monarchy protestors outside of Westminster Abbey during the annual Commonwealth Day celebration on Monday, March 9, but there's one royal that experts say is the key to holding the Crown together. Wearing a new blue Catherine Walker coat dress and a wide-brimmed hat, Princess Kate looked every inch the future Queen as she attended the service, and the Princess of Wales is being called "the glue" of the family.

"She is critical to the running of the monarchy, and she really does understand the vision of the future," royal editor and author Russell Myers told Hello! ahead of Commonwealth Day.

With the family under the microscope due to former Prince Andrew's arrest and association with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, it's more important than ever that the Prince and Princess of Wales put on a strong, united front. "She's aligned with William on the issue of Andrew [and the belief] that his continued association would have been very, very damaging to the monarchy," Myers shared.

Princess Kate, standing between King Charles and Queen Camilla, attends the 2026 Commonwealth Day ceremony. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal biographer Robert Jobson told the publication that Kate was integral to the Royal Family's popularity, in part because of her middle-class upbringing.

"She's the glue, really," he said. "She has an understanding of the way the world works. This is a woman who has come from the people and actually does understand what people expect."

Myers added that Prince William and Princess Kate's nearly 15-year-strong marriage gives a "solid" example to the public.

"We've seen so many fractious relationships in this family," Myers shared. "To have a couple who have stability at the center of what they do is important. When everything is burning around you, you need the central figures to remain solid—and that's what the Waleses do."