Harriet Sperling's Powder Blue Clutch and Heels Are Straight Out of Princess Kate's Closet

Peter Phillips brought his fiancé, Harriet Sperling, to Easter Sunday services with the Royal Family for the first time this year, and she fit right in with the royals in a number of Princess Kate-approved brands. Wearing a Beulah London top with a matching skirt and Jane Taylor hat, Harriet looked perfectly springy in head-to-toe blue. But eagle-eyed royal fans might have noticed that her accessories look rather familiar, and that’s because Princess Kate has carried the same bag on dozens of occasions.

Emmy London has become a firm favorite of the Princess of Wales, with Kate owning the British brand’s Natasha clutch in 15 colors. NHS nurse Harriet seems to share a similar approach to style as Princess Kate, and she chose Emmy London’s classic suede bag in a powder blue shade for Easter.

The Natasha bag is crafted from Italian suede and features a detachable chain strap, but like Kate, Harriet carried hers as a clutch. Sperling also wore a pair of Emmy London heels in the same pale blue hue, wearing the brand’s 3.2-inch Claudia style. Princess Kate also owns a rainbow of Emmy London pumps, although she favors the 4.2-inch Rebecca pumps.

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Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling are pictured outside St George's Chapel on Easter Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sperling wears an all-blue outfit on Easter. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bride-to-be carried an Emmy London clutch and wore matching heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sperling also wore another Kate-approved accessory, sporting a pair of yellow gold and diamond hoops with pearl charms by Kiki McDonough, a brand beloved by multiple members of the Royal Family.

The Princess of Wales owns at least 20 pairs of Kiki McDonough earrings as well as several necklaces by the British jeweler, and Harriet chose a pair of £2,900 (roughly $3,800) earrings that are similar to Kate's diamond hoops.

Earlier this month, Peter and Harriet announced they'll be getting married on June 6, walking down the aisle at a church in the quaint English village of Kemble. Senior members of the Royal Family, including Peter's mother, Princess Anne, are expected to attend the ceremony—and hopefully Princess Kate will be making a stylish appearance at the royal wedding of the year.

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