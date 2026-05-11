Harriet Sperling Puts a Cool Girl Spin on Bridal White 3 Weeks Before Her Royal Wedding to Peter Phillips

Harriet Sperling will marry Peter Phillips on June 6 in the royal wedding of the year, and in exclusive photos shared by Hello! magazine, she leaned into bridal white at the Badminton Horse Trials on May 9. The NHS nurse looked effortlessly cool in royally-approved brands as she joined her future in-laws at the equestrian event, wearing a romantic, ruffled white blouse by one of her favorite labels, Wiggy Kit.

The independent label was founded by Wiggy Hindmarch (sister-in-law of royal-warrant-holding handbag designer, Anya), and Sperling has worn a number of the brand’s easy, breezy pieces. She paired her $545 Wiggy Kit swiss dot blouse with another piece from the Hindmarch family, carrying a blue raffia tote by Anya Hindmarch.

Harriet wore another Anya Hindmarch bow bag at a polo match in July 2025, pairing it with a St. Clair dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet kept the royally-approved theme going, wearing a pair of barrel-leg jeans by one of Princess Kate’s favorite brands, Me+Em, which recently received a royal warrant from Queen Camilla. Like The Queen, the Princess of Wales and numerous other royal women, Sperling is a huge supporter of the British brand and wore a white skirt set by Me+Em to announce her engagement to Phillips last summer.

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She finished off her outfit with maroon Adidas Handball Spezial sneakers and coordinated her sunglasses with future sister-in-law, Zara Tindall, with both wearing shades by Finlay and Co.

Harriet joined the Royal Family at Easter for the first time in 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harriet once again showed she shares a similar style as the Princess of Wales with her jacket, wearing an olive green waxed style by Dubarry of Ireland in several photos shared by Hello!

Sperling will walk down the aisle with Phillips at All Saints Church in the village of Kemble, close to Harriet's future mother-in-law, Princess Anne's, Gatcombe Park estate. The wedding is expected to be a much smaller affair than when Peter married his first wife, Autumn Kelly, at St. George's Chapel in Windsor, but fingers are crossed that the family will share some photos of the happy day.

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